Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE

mlx-mkbfb is a Python script that can be found in BlueField release tarball under the /bin directory or in the BlueField Arm file system /usr/bin/mlx-mkbfb .

Copy the 2 dumped files, dump-image-v0 and dump-initramfs-v0 into the PXE server tftp path.

In the PXE server create a boot entry. For example:

Copy Copied! /var/lib/tftpboot/grub.cfg set default=0 set timeout=5 menuentry 'Bluefield_Ubuntu_20_04_From_BFB' --class red --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os { linux (tftp)/ubuntu2/dump-image-v0 ro ip=dhcp console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 initrd (tftp)/ubuntu2/dump-initramfs-v0 }

If additional parameters must be set, use the bf.cfg configuration file, then add the bfks parameter to the Linux command line in the grub.cfg above.

Copy Copied! menuentry 'Ubuntu22.04 From BFB with bf.cfg' --class red --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os { linux (tftp)/dump-image-v0-ubuntu22 console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 bfnet=oob_net0:dhcp bfks=http://15.22.82.40/bfks initrd (tftp)/dump-initramfs-v0-ubuntu22 }

Where bfks is a BASH script that creates a /etc/bf.cfg file. For example: