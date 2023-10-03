Installation Troubleshooting and How-Tos

The default Yocto kernel has CONFIG_KGDB and CONFIG_KGDB_SERIAL_CONSOLE enabled. This allows the Linux kernel on BlueField to be debugged over the serial port. A single serial port cannot be used both as a console and by KGDB at the same time. It is recommended to use the RShim for console access ( /dev/rshim0/console ) and the UART port ( /dev/ttyAMA0 or /dev/ttyAMA1 ) for KGDB. Kernel GDB over console (KGDBOC) does not work over the RShim console. If the RShim console is not available, there are open-source packages such as KGDB demux and agent-proxy which allow a single serial port to be shared.

There are two ways to configure KGDBOC. If the OS is already booted, then write the name of the serial device to the KGDBOC module parameter. For example:

Copy Copied! $ echo ttyAMA1 > /sys/module/kgdboc/parameters/kgdboc

To attach GDB to the kernel, it must be stopped first. One way to do that is to send a "g" to /proc/sysrq-trigger .

Copy Copied! $ echo g > /proc/sysrq-trigger

To debug incidents that occur at boot time, kernel boot parameters must be configured. Add " kgdboc=ttyAMA1,115200 kgdwait " to the boot arguments to use UART1 for debugging and force it to wait for GDB to attach before booting.

Once the KGDBOC module is configured and the kernel stopped, run the Arm64 GDB on the host machine connected to the serial port, then set the remote target to the serial device on the host side.

Copy Copied! <BF_INST_DIR>/sdk/sysroots/x86_64-pokysdk-linux/usr/bin/aarch64-poky-linux/aarch64-poky-linux-gdb <BF_INST_DIR>/sample/vmlinux (gdb) target remote /dev/ttyUSB3 Remote debugging using /dev/ttyUSB3 arch_kgdb_breakpoint () at /labhome/dwoods/src/bf/linux/arch/arm64/include/asm/kgdb.h:32 32 asm ("brk %0" : : "I" (KGDB_COMPILED_DBG_BRK_IMM)); (gdb)