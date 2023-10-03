NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.0
Installing Repo Package on Host Side

Warning

This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.

The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.

Removing Previously Installed DOCA Runtime Packages

If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Ubuntu
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done
host# sudo apt-get autoremove

CentOS/RHEL
Copy
Copied!
            

            
host# for f in $(rpm -qa |grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done
host# yum autoremove
host# yum makecache

Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages

The following table provides links to DOCA Runtime packages depending on the OS running on your host.

OS

Arch

Link

Alinux 3.2

x86

doca-host-repo-alinux32-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.al8.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

BCLinux 21.10

aarch64

doca-host-repo-bclinux2110sp2-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.oe1.bclinux.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-bclinux2110sp2-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.oe1.bclinux.x86_64.rpm

CTyunOS 2.0

aarch64

doca-host-repo-ctyunos20-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.ctl2.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-ctyunos20-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.ctl2.x86_64.rpm

Debian 10.13

x86

doca-host-repo-debian1013_2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_amd64.deb

Debian 10.8

x86

doca-host-repo-debian108_2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_amd64.deb

Kylin 1.0

aarch64

doca-host-repo-kylin10sp2-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.ky10.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-kylin10sp2-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.ky10.x86_64.rpm

openEuler 20.03

aarch64

doca-host-repo-openeuler2003sp3-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-openeuler2003sp3-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

openEuler 22.03

aarch64

doca-host-repo-openeuler2203-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-openeuler2203-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

doca-host-repo-ol87-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.el8.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

aarch64

doca-host-repo-rhel76-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.el7a.23.07.0.5.0.0.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel76-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.el7.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel80-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.el8.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel82-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.el8.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel86-2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.el8.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

RHEL/CentOS 9.0

aarch64

doca-host-repo-rhel90-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel90-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

RHEL/CentOS 9.1

aarch64

doca-host-repo-rhel91-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.aarch64.rpm

x86

doca-host-repo-rhel91-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

SLES 15

x86

doca-host-repo-sles15sp4-2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0.x86_64.rpm

Ubuntu 18.04

x86

doca-host-repo-ubuntu1804_2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_amd64.deb

Ubuntu 20.04

x86

doca-host-repo-ubuntu2004_2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_amd64.deb

Ubuntu 22.04

x86

doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_amd64.deb

aarch64

doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_2.2.0-0.0.3.2.2.0080.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_arm64.deb

UOS v20 1040

x86

doca-host-repo-uos201040_2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_amd64.deb

aarch64

doca-host-repo-uos201040_2.2.0-0.0.1.23.07.0.5.0.0_arm64.deb
Warning

Only the generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Installing Local Repo Package for Host Dependencies

  1. Install DOCA local repo package for host:

    OS

    Procedure

    Ubuntu

    1. Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.

    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb

    3. Perform apt update. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo apt-get update

    4. Run apt install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo apt install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk

    CentOS

    1. Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.

    2. Install the following software dependencies. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum install -y epel-release

    3. For CentOS 8.2 only, also run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools

    4. Unpack the RPM repo. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm

    5. Run yum install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk

    RHEL

    1. Open a RedHat account.

      1. Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.

      2. Create a developer user.

    2. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD

      To extract pool ID:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# subscription-manager list --available --all
...
Subscription Name:   Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals
Provides:            Red Hat Developer Tools (for RHEL Server for ARM)
                     ...
                     Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64
...
Pool ID:             <pool-id>
...

      And use the pool ID for the Subscription Name and Provides that include Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64.

    3. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> 
host# subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms
host# yum makecache

    4. Install the DOCA local repo package for host. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk

    5. Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      host# subscription-manager remove --all
host# subscription-manager unregister

  2. A ssign a dynamic IP to tmfifo_net0 interface (RShim host interface).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1 netmask 255.255.255.252 up

  3. Verify that RShim is active.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo systemctl status rshim

    This command is expected to display "active (running)". If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    host# sudo systemctl enable rshim
host# sudo systemctl start rshim

