Modes of Operation

This mode, known also as embedded CPU function ownership (ECPF) mode, is the default mode for BlueField DPU.

In DPU mode, the NIC resources and functionality are owned and controlled by the embedded Arm subsystem. All network communication to the host flows through a virtual switch control plane hosted on the Arm cores, and only then proceeds to the host. While working in this mode, the DPU is the trusted function managed by the data center and host administrator—to load network drivers, reset an interface, bring an interface up and down, update the firmware, and change the mode of operation on the DPU device.

A network function is still exposed to the host, but it has limited privileges. In particular:

The driver on the host side can only be loaded after the driver on the DPU has loaded and completed NIC configuration. All ICM (Interface Configuration Memory) is allocated by the ECPF and resides in the DPU's memory. The ECPF controls and configures the NIC embedded switch which means that traffic to and from the host (DPU) interface always lands on the Arm side.

When the server and DPU are initiated, the networking to the host is blocked until the virtual switch on the DPU is loaded. Once it is loaded, traffic to the host is allowed by default.

There are two ways to pass traffic to the host interface: Either using representors to forward traffic to the host (every packet to/from the host would be handled also by the network interface on the embedded Arm side), or push rules to the embedded switch which allows and offloads this traffic.

In DPU mode, OpenSM must be run from the DPU side (not the host side). Also, management tools (e.g., sminfo, ibdev2netdev, ibnetdiscover) can only be run from the DPU side (not from the host side).