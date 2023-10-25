Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Issue Description
3605332
Description: A dmseg is printed due to the OVS bridge interface being configured DOWN by default.
Keyword: OVS
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3479040
Description: For non-LSO data, a max chain of 4 descriptors is posted onto the send queue resulting in a partial packet going out on the wire.
Keyword: Send; LSO
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3549785
Description: NVMe and mlx5_core drivers fail during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS cannot be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command does not work during Anolis BFB installation.
Keyword: Linux; NVMe; BFB installation
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3393316
Description: When LSO is enabled, if the header and data appear in the same fragment, the following warning is given from tcpdump:
Keyword: Virtio-net; large send offload
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3554128
Description: "dmidecode" output does not match "ipmitool fru print" output
Keywords: IPMI; print
Reported in version: 4.2.0