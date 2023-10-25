Bug Fixes In This Version

Description: A dmseg is printed due to the OVS bridge interface being configured DOWN by default.

Description: For non-LSO data, a max chain of 4 descriptors is posted onto the send queue resulting in a partial packet going out on the wire.

Description: NVMe and mlx5_core drivers fail during BFB installation. As a result, Anolis OS cannot be installed on the SSD and the mlxfwreset command does not work during Anolis BFB installation.

3393316