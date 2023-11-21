NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.2
Changes and New Features

Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

Changes and New Features in 4.2.2

  • Added Redfish support for configuring all UEFI secure boot settings (disable, enable, enroll user keys, etc.) at scale, remotely, and securely

  • For FHHL DPUs, added support for performing PCIe bifurcation configuration via MFT tool

    Warning

    Only a subset of configurations are supported.

  • Enabled sending sysrq keys from DPU BMC
