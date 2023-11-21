Changes and New Features
Note
Note
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
Added Redfish support for configuring all UEFI secure boot settings (disable, enable, enroll user keys, etc.) at scale, remotely, and securely
For FHHL DPUs, added support for performing PCIe bifurcation configuration via MFT tool

Warning
Only a subset of configurations are supported.
Enabled sending sysrq keys from DPU BMC