Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC

To update the software on the BlueField Arm cores, the DPU must be booted up without mounting the eMMC flash device. This requires an external boot flow where a BFB (which includes ATF, UEFI, Linux kernel, and initramfs) is pushed from an external host via USB or PCIe. On BlueField DPUs with an integrated BMC, the USB interface is internally connected to the BMC and is enabled by default. Therefore, you must verify that the RShim driver is running on the BMC. This provides the ability to push a bootstream over the USB interface to perform an external boot.

The BFB installation procedure consists of the following main stages:

Enabling RShim on the BMC. Initiating the BFB update procedure by transferring the BFB image using one of the following options: Direct SCP. Running an SCP command. Redfish interface: Confirming the identity of the host and BMC—required only during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset. Sending an Update-Service Simple-Update request.

Disable RShim on the host. Run on the host: Copy Copied! systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim Enable RShim on the BMC using the Redfish interface: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -XPATCH -d '{ "BmcRShim": { "BmcRShimEnabled": true } }' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia If this fails, repeat steps 1 and 2. Note To disable RShim on the BMC, set BmcRShimEnabled to false .

Since the BFB is too large to store on the BMC flash or tmpfs, the image must be written to the RShim device. This can be done by either running SCP directly or using the Redfish interface.

Copy Copied! scp <path_to_bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot





The following is a simple sequence diagram illustrating the flow of the BFB installation process with detailed instructions outlining each step in this process afterwards.

Confirm the identity of the host and BMC. Note Required only during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset. Run the following on the host: Copy Copied! ssh-keyscan -t <key_type> <remote_server_ip> Where: key_type – the type of key associated with the server storing the BFB file (e.g., ed25519)

remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file Retrieve the remote server's public key from the response and run the following on the host: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>", "RemoteServerKeyString":"<remote_server_public_key>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.PublicKeyExchange Where: remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file

remote_server_public_key – remote server's public key from the ssh-keyscan response, which contains both the type and the public key with a space between the two fields (i.e., " <type> <public_key> ").

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Extract the BMC public key information (i.e., " <type> <bmc_public_key> <username>@<hostname> ") from the PublicKeyExchange response and append it to the authorized_keys file on the remote server. This enables passwordless key-based authentication for users. Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "Please add the following public key info to ~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the remote server", "MessageArgs": [ "<type> <bmc_public_key> root@dpu-bmc" ] }, { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] } Append " <bmc_key_type> <bmc_public_key> root@dpu-bmc ". If the remote server public key must be revoked, use the following command before repeating the previous step: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.RevokeAllRemoteServerPublicKeys Where: remote_server_ip – remote server's IP address

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Run the following on the host: Copy Copied! curl -k -H root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"SCP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"], "Username":"<username>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate Warning This command uses SCP for the image transfer, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField and then pushes the boot stream. For Ubuntu BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the bootstream is pushed. On success, a "running" message is received with the current task ID. Where: image_uri – the image URI format should be <remote_server_ip>/<path_to_bfb>

username – username on the remote server

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Examples: If RShim is disabled: Copy Copied! { "error": { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.", "MessageArgs": [ "Target", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request." } ], "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found." } If a username or any other required field is missing: Copy Copied! { "Username@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Username was missing from the request.", "MessageArgs": [ "Username" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] } If the request is valid and a task is created: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

Run the following on the host to track image transfer progress: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root: '<password>' -X GET https: Warning During the transfer, the PercentComplete value remains at 0. If no errors occur, the TaskState is set to Running , and a keep-alive message is generated every 5 minutes with the content "Transfer is still in progress (X minutes elapsed). Please wait". Once the transfer is completed, the PercentComplete is set to 100, and the TaskState is updated to Completed . Upon failure, a message is generated with the relevant resolution. Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address

task_id – task ID Examples: If host identity is not confirmed: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>, "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": " Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange ", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" If the BMC identity is not confirmed: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Unauthorized Client: Please use the PublicKeyExchange action to receive the system's public key and add it as an authorized key on the remote server", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" If SCP fails: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Failed to launch SCP", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" The keep-alive message: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": " <file_name>' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.", "MessageArgs": [ " <file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent", "Resolution": "Transfer is still in progress (5 minutes elapsed): Please wait", "Severity": "OK" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" Upon success: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Device 'DPU' successfully updated with image '<file_name>'.", "MessageArgs": [ "DPU", "<file_name>" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.UpdateSuccessful", "Resolution": "None", "Severity": "OK" }, … "PercentComplete": 100, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Completed", "TaskStatus": "OK" Note Refer to section "BMC Dump Operations" under "BMC and BlueField Logs" for information on dumping the rshim.log which contains the current RShim miscellaneous messages.

