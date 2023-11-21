Installing Repo Package on Host Side

If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Ubuntu Copy Copied! host# for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done host# sudo apt-get autoremove CentOS/RHEL Copy Copied! host# for f in $(rpm -qa |grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done host# yum autoremove host# yum makecache