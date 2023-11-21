On This Page
Installing Repo Package on Host Side
This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.
The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.
If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:
Ubuntu
CentOS/RHEL
The following table provides links to DOCA Runtime packages depending on the OS running on your host.
Only the generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Install DOCA local repo package for host:
OS
Procedure
Ubuntu
Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb
Perform apt update. Run:
host# sudo apt-get update
Run apt install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
CentOS
Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.
Install the following software dependencies. Run:
host# sudo yum install -y epel-release
For CentOS 8.2 only, also run:
host# yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
Run yum install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.
host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
RHEL
Open a RedHat account.
Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.
Run:
host# subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD
To extract pool ID:
host# subscription-manager list --available --all ... Subscription Name: Red Hat Developer Subscription
forIndividuals Provides: Red Hat Developer Tools (
forRHEL Server
forARM) ... Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder
forx86_64 ... Pool ID: <pool-id> ...
And use the pool ID for the Subscription Name and Provides that include Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64.
Run:
host# subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> host# subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-
for-rhel-
8-x86_64-rpms host# yum makecache
Install the DOCA local repo package for host. Run:
host# rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:
host# subscription-manager remove --all host# subscription-manager unregister
A ssign a dynamic IP to tmfifo_net0 interface (RShim host interface).
host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1 netmask 255.255.255.252 up
Verify that RShim is active.
host# sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display "active (running)". If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
host# sudo systemctl enable rshim host# sudo systemctl start rshim