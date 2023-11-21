Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses
|
DPU Software Components
|
Version
|
3rd Party Components
and Licenses
|
DOCA SDK
|
2.2.0
|
SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 22.04 Distro
|
5.15.0-1015
|
SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 20.04 Distro
|
5.4.0-1061
|
BSP – ATF
|
4.2.0
|
BSP – UEFI (EDK2)
|
4.2.0
|
BMC – BlueField-3
|
23.07
|
BMC – BlueField-2
|
23.07
|
NVIDIA BlueField DPU Firmware
|
32.38.1002 / 24.38.1002
|
Virtio Network Controller
|
1.6.8
|
Storage drivers – MLNX LibSnap and virtio-blk
|
1.5.2-4
|
Storage drivers – MLNX SNAP and SPDK
|
3.7.4-1
|
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED License
|
23.07-0
|
NVIDIA MLNX_OFED 3rd Party Notice
|
23.07-0
|
NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT)
|
4.25.0
|
MFT 3rd Party Notice
|
4.25.0
|
NVIDIA MLNX_DPDK
|
22.11.2307.2.0