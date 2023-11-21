NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.2
Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

DPU Software Components

Version

3rd Party Components

and Licenses

DOCA SDK

2.2.0

Link

SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 22.04 Distro

5.15.0-1015

Link

SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 20.04 Distro

5.4.0-1061

Link

BSP – ATF

4.2.0

Link

BSP – UEFI (EDK2)

4.2.0

Link

BMC – BlueField-3

23.07

Link

BMC – BlueField-2

23.07

Link

NVIDIA BlueField DPU Firmware

32.38.1002 / 24.38.1002

Link

Virtio Network Controller

1.6.8

Link

Storage drivers – MLNX LibSnap and virtio-blk

1.5.2-4

Link

Storage drivers – MLNX SNAP and SPDK

3.7.4-1

Link

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED License

23.07-0

Link

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED 3rd Party Notice

23.07-0

Link

NVIDIA Firmware Tools (MFT)

4.25.0

Link

MFT 3rd Party Notice

4.25.0

Link

NVIDIA MLNX_DPDK

22.11.2307.2.0

Link
