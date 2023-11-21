NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.2
Release Notes Change Log History

Changes and New Features in 4.2.0

Note

Upgrading to this BSP version installs a new version of Ubuntu GRUB. This version of GRUB revokes the old UEFI secure boot certificates and install new ones. The new certificates will not validate older images and boot will fail. Therefore, to roll back to older software versions, users must disable UEFI secure boot.

  • BFB installation chooses the on-chip NVMe (/dev/nvme0n1) by default for the EFI system partition and Linux rootfs installation and can be overloaded with device=/dev/mmcblk0 in bf.cfg to push together with the BFB.

    Note

    Installing on NVMe causes DPU booting to stay at the UEFI shell when changing to Livefish mode.

    Note

    A previously installed OS on the eMMC device stays intact. Only the EFI boot entry is updated to boot from the SSD device.

Changes and New Features in 4.0.3

  • BlueField-3 tuning update for power and performance

Changes and New Features in 4.0.2

  • BlueField-3 power-capping and thermal-throttling

  • Added Linux fsck to boot flow

  • Log PCIe errors (to RShim log)

  • Halt uncorrectable double-bit ECC error on DDR

Changes and New Features in 3.9.3

  • Added support for live migration of VirtIO-net and VirtIO-blk VFs from one VM to another. Requires working with the new vDPA driver.

  • OS configuration – enabled tmpfs in /tmp

Changes and New Features in 3.9.2

  • Added support for Arm host

  • Enroll new NVIDIA certificates to DPU UEFI database

    Important

    Important: User action required! See known issue #3077361 for details.

Changes and New Features in 3.9.0

Warning

This is the last release to offer GA support for first-generation NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.

  • Added support for NIC mode of operation

  • Added password protection to change boot parameters in GRUB menu

  • Added IB support for DOCA runtime and dev environment

  • Implemented RShim PF interrupts

  • Virtio-net-controller is split to 2 processes for fast recovery after service restart

  • Added support for live virtio-net controller upgrade instead of performing a full restart

  • Expanded BlueField-2 PCIe bus number range to 254 (0-253)

  • Added a new CAP field, log_max_queue_depth (value can be set to 2K/4K), to indicate the maximal NVMe SQ and CQ sizes supported by firmware. This can be used by NVMe controllers or by non-NVMe drivers which do not rely on NVMe CAP field.

  • Added ability for the RShim driver to still work when the host is in secure boot mode

  • Added bfb-info command which provides the breakdown of the software components bundled in the BFB package

  • Added support for rate limiting VF groups

Changes and New Features in 3.8.5

  • PXE boot option is enabled automatically and is available for the ConnectX and OOB network interfaces

  • Added Vendor Class option "BF2Client" in DHCP request for PXE boot to identify card

  • Updated the "force PXE" functionality to continue to retry PXE boot entries until successful. A configuration called "boot override retry" has been added. With this configured, UEFI does not rebuild the boot entries after all boot options are attempted but loops through the PXE boot options until booting is successful. Once successful, the boot override entry configuration is disabled and would need to be reenabled for future boots.

  • Added ability to change the CPU clock dynamically according to the temperature and other sensors of the DPU. If the power consumption reaches close to the maximum allowed, the software module decreases the CPU clock rate to ensure that the power consumption does not cross the system limit.

    Warning

    This feature is relevant only for OPNs MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2M516C-EECOT, MBF2H516C-EESOT, and MBF2H516C-CECOT.

  • Bug fixes

Changes and New Features in 3.8.0

  • Added ability to perform warm reboot on BlueField-2 based devices

  • Added support for DPU BMC with OpenBMC​

  • Added support for NVIDIA Converged Accelerator (900-21004-0030-000)
