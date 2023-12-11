NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.0

NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU operating system (OS) is a reference Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu Server distribution extended to include DOCA runtime libraries, the DOCA Runtime stack for Arm and a Linux kernel that supports various accelerations for storage, networking, and security. As such, customers can run any Linux-based applications in the BlueField software environment seamlessly.

These pages provide product release notes as well as information on the BlueField software distribution (BSD) and how to develop and/or customize applications, system software, and file system images for the BlueField platform.

This document is intended for software developers and DevOps engineers interested in creating and/or customizing software applications and system software for the NVIDIA BlueField DPU platform.

To download product software, refer to the DOCA SDK developer zone.

Customers who purchased products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us on the NVIDIA Support website.

Term Description ACE AXI Coherency Extensions ACPI Advanced Configuration and Power Interface AMBA® Advanced Microcontroller Bus Architecture ARB Arbitrate ATF Arm Trusted Firmware AXI4 Advanced eXtensible Interface 4 BERT Boot error record table BF_INST_DIR The directory where the BlueField software is installed BFB BlueField bootstream BMC Board management controller BSD BlueField Software Distribution BUF Buffer BSP BlueField support package CHI Coherent Hub Interface; Arm® protocol used over the BlueField Skymesh specification CL Cache line CMDQ Command queue CMO Cache maintenance operation COB Collision buffer DAT Data DMA Direct memory access DOCA DPU SDK DPI Deep packet inspection DPU Data Processing Unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU DVM Distributed virtual memory ECPF Embedded CPU Physical Function EMEM/EMI External memory interface; block in the MSS which performs the actual read/write from the DDR device eMMC Embedded Multi-media Card ESP EFI system partition FS File system FW Firmware GDB GNU debugger GPT GUID partition table HNF Home node interface Host When referring to "the host" this documentation is referring to the server host. When referring to the Arm based host, the documentation will specifically call out "Arm host". Server host OS refers to the Host Server OS (Linux or Windows)

Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS which is running on the BlueField Arm Cores HW Hardware hwmon Hardware monitoring IB InfiniBand ICM Interface Configuration Memory IPMB Intelligent Platform Management Bus IPMI Intelligent Platform Management Interface KGDB Kernel debugger KGDBOC Kernel debugger over console LAT Latency LCRD Link credit MSS Memory subsystem MST Mellanox Software Tools NAT Network address translation NIC Network interface card OCD On-chip debugger OOB Out-of-band OS Operating system OVS Open vSwitch PCIe PCI Express; Peripheral Component Interconnect Express PF Physical function PK Public key PKA Public key accelerator POC Point of coherence RD Read RegEx Regular expression REQ Request RES Response RN Request node RN-F – Fully coherent request node

RN-D – IO coherent request node with DVM support

RN-I – IO coherent request node RNG Random number generator/generation RoCE Ethernet and RDMA over Converged Ethernet RQ Receive queue RShim Random Shim RX Receive SBSA Server Base System Architecture SDK Software development kit SF Sub-function or scalable function SMMU System memory management unit SNP Snooping SQ Send queue SR-IOV Single Root IO Virtualization STL Stall TBU Translation Buffer Unit TRB Trail buffer TSO Total store order TX Transmit UEFI Unified Extensible Firmware Interface UPVS UEFI Persistent Variable Store VF Virtual function VM Virtual machine VPI Virtual Protocol Interconnect VST Virtual Switch Tagging WR Write WRDB Write data buffer