Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
2790928
|
Description: Virtio-net-controller recovery may not work for a hot-plugged device because the system assigns a BDF (string identifier) of 0 for the hot-plugged device, which is an invalid value.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; recovery
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.1
|
2580945
|
Description: External host reboot may also reboot the Arm cores if the DPU was configured using mlxconfig.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Non-volatile configuration; Arm; reboot
|
Discovered in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2780819
|
Description: Eye-opening is not supported on 25GbE integrated-BMC BlueField-2 DPU card.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware, eye-opening
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.1
|
2876447
|
Description: Virtio full emulation is not supported by NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 multi-host cards.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio full emulation; multi-host
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2855485
|
Description: After BFB installation, Linux crash may occur with efi_call_rts messages in the call trace which can be seen from the UART console.
|
Workaround: Power cycle the setup and re-install the BFB.
|
Keywords: Linux crash; efi_call_rts
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.0
|
2901514
|
Description: Relaxed ordering is not working properly on virtual functions.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; relaxed ordering; VF
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.5
|
2852086
|
Description: On rare occasions, the UEFI variables in UVPS EEPROM are wiped out which hangs the boot process at the UEFI menu.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: UEFI; hang
|
Discovered in version: N/A
|
2787308
|
Description: At rare occasions d uring Arm reset o n BMC-integrated DPUs , the DPU will send "PCIe Completion" marked as poisoned. Some servers treat that as fatal and may hang.
|
Keywords: Arm reset; BMC integrated
|
Discovered in version: 3.7.1
|
-
|
Description: RShim driver does not work when the host is in secure boot mode.
|
Keywords: RShim; Secure Boot
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.5
|
2934828
|
Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.
|
Keywords: RDMA; Arm; driver
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.5
|
2585607
|
Description: Pushing the BFB image fails occasionally with a "bad magic number" error message showing up in the console.
|
Keywords: BFB push; installation
|
Discovered in version: 3.6.0
|
2802943
|
Description: SLD detection may not function properly.
|
Keywords: Firmware
|
Discovered in version: 3.8.5