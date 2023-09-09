Changes and New Features

This is the last release to offer GA support for first-generation NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.

Added support for NIC mode of operation

Added password protection to change boot parameters in GRUB menu

Added IB support for DOCA runtime and dev environment

Implemented RShim PF interrupts

Virtio-net-controller is split to 2 processes for fast recovery after service restart

Added support for live virtio-net controller upgrade instead of performing a full restart

Expanded BlueField-2 PCIe bus number range to 254 (0-253)

Added a new CAP field, log_max_queue_depth (value can be set to 2K / 4K ), to indicate the maximal NVMe SQ and CQ sizes supported by firmware. This can be used by NVMe controllers or by non-NVMe drivers which do not rely on NVMe CAP field.

Added ability for the RShim driver to still work when the host is in secure boot mode

Added bfb-info command which provides the breakdown of the software components bundled in the BFB package