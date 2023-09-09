NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.0  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

Warning

Currently, NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU supports configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only.

Changes and New Features in 3.9.0

Warning

This is the last release to offer GA support for first-generation NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.

  • Added support for NIC mode of operation

  • Added password protection to change boot parameters in GRUB menu

  • Added IB support for DOCA runtime and dev environment

  • Implemented RShim PF interrupts

  • Virtio-net-controller is split to 2 processes for fast recovery after service restart

  • Added support for live virtio-net controller upgrade instead of performing a full restart

  • Expanded BlueField-2 PCIe bus number range to 254 (0-253)

  • Added a new CAP field, log_max_queue_depth (value can be set to 2K/4K), to indicate the maximal NVMe SQ and CQ sizes supported by firmware. This can be used by NVMe controllers or by non-NVMe drivers which do not rely on NVMe CAP field.

  • Added ability for the RShim driver to still work when the host is in secure boot mode

  • Added bfb-info command which provides the breakdown of the software components bundled in the BFB package

  • Added support for rate limiting VF groups
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
content here