Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a method of examining the full content of data packets as they traverse a monitored network checkpoint. DPI is part of DOCA SDK software solution for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.

DPI provides a more robust mechanism for enforcing network packet filtering as it can be used to identify and block a range of complex threats hiding in network datastreams, such as:

  • Malicious applications

  • Malware data exfiltration attempts

  • Content policy violations

  • Application recognition

  • Load balancing
