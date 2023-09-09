RShim logging uses an internal 1KB HW buffer to track booting progress and record important messages. It is written by the NVIDIA ® BlueField ® Arm cores and is displayed by the RShim driver from the USB/PCIe host machine. Starting in release 2.5.0, ATF has been enhanced to support the RShim logging.

The RShim log messages can be displayed described in the following:

Check the DISPLAY_LEVEL level in file /dev/rshim0/misc. Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc DISPLAY_LEVEL 0 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log) … Set the DISPLAY_LEVEL to 2. Copy Copied! # echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc Log messages are displayed in the misc file. The following is an example output for BlueField-2: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc ... --------------------------------------- Log Messages --------------------------------------- INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: no DDR on MSS0 INFO[BL2]: calc DDR freq (clk_ref 53836948) INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end The following is an example output for BlueField: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc ... --------------------------------------- Log Messages --------------------------------------- INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: no DDR on MSS0 INFO[BL2]: calc DDR freq (clk_ref 53836948) INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed

The following table details the ATF/UEFI messages for BlueField-2:

Message Explanation Action INFO[BL2]: start BL2 started Informational INFO[BL2]: no DDR on MSS<N> DDR is not detected on memory controller <N> Informational (depends on device) INFO[BL2]: calc DDR freq (clk_ref 156M, clk xxx) DDR frequency is calculated based on reference clock 156M Informational INFO[BL2]: calc DDR freq (clk_ref 100M, clk xxx) DDR frequency is calculated based on reference clock 100M Informational INFO[BL2]: calc DDR freq (clk_ref xxxx) DDR frequency is calculated based on reference clock xxxx Informational INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed BL2 DDR training passed Informational INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded UEFI image is loaded successfully in BL2 Informational ERR[BL2]: DDR init fail on MSS<N> DDR initialization failed on memory controller <N> Informational (depends on device) ERR[BL2]: image <N> bad CRC Image with ID <N> is corrupted which will cause hang Error message. Reset the device and retry. If problem persists, use a different image to retry it. ERR[BL2]: DDR BIST failed DDR BIST failed Need to retry. Check the ATF booting message whether the detected OPN is correct or not, or whether it is supported by this image. If still fails, contact NVIDIA Support. ERR[BL2]: DDR BIST Zero Mem failed DDR BIST failed in the zero-memory operation Power-cycle and retry. If the problem persists, contact your NVIDIA FAE. WARN[BL2]: DDR frequency unsupported DDR training is programmed with unsupported parameters Check whether official FW is being used. If the problem persists, contact your NVIDIA FAE. WARN[BL2]: DDR min-sys(unknown) System type cannot be determined and boot as a minimal system Check whether the OPN or PSID is supported. If the problem persists, contact your NVIDIA FAE. WARN[BL2]: DDR min-sys(misconf) System type misconfigured and boot as a minimal system Check whether the OPN or PSID is supported. If the problem persists, contact your NVIDIA FAE. Exception(BL2): syndrome = xxxxxxxx

… Exception in BL2 with syndrome code and register dump. System hung. Capture the log, analyze the cause, and report to FAE if needed PANIC(BL2): PC = xxx

… Panic in BL2 with register dump. System will hung. Capture the log, analyze the cause, and report to FAE if needed ERR[BL2]: load/auth failed Failed to load image (non-existent/corrupted), or image authentication failed when secure boot is enabled Try again with the correct and properly signed image INFO[BL31]: start BL31 started Informational INFO[BL31]: runtime BL31 enters the runtime state. This is the latest BL31 message in normal booting process. Informational Exception(BL31): syndrome = xxxxxxxx

… Exception in BL31 with syndrome code and register dump. System hung. Capture the log, analyze the cause, and report to FAE if needed PANIC(BL31): PC = xxx

… Panic in BL31 with register dump. System hung. Capture the log, analyze the cause, and report to FAE if needed INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init eMMC driver is initialized Informational and should always be printed INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed eMMC card is initialized Informational and should always be printed ASSERT(UEFI]: xxx : line-no Runtime assert message in UEFI Contact your NVIDIA FAE with this information. Usually the system is able to continue running. INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start PCIe enumeration start Informational INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end PCIe enumeration end Informational ERR[UEFI]: Synchronous Exception at xxxxxx

… UEFI Exception with PC value reported Contact your NVIDIA FAE with this information

The following table details the ATF/UEFI messages for BlueField: