When creating 1 send queue (SQ) and 1 receive queue (RQ), each representor consumes ~3MB memory per single channel. Scaling this to the desired 1024 representors (SFs and/or VFs) would require ~3GB worth of memory for single channel. A major chunk of the 3MB is contributed by RQ allocation (receive buffers and SKBs). Therefore, to make efficient use of memory, shared RQ mode is implemented so PF/VF/SF representors share receive queues owned by the uplink representor.

The feature is enabled by default. To disable it:

Edit the field ALLOW_SHARED_RQ in /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf as follows: Copy Copied! ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no" Restart the driver. Run: Copy Copied! /etc/init.d/openibd restart

To connect from the host to BlueField in shared RQ mode, please refer to section Verifying Connection from Host to BlueField.

Warning PF/VF representor to PF/VF communication on the host is not possible.

The following behavior is observed in shared RQ mode: