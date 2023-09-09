Some users may need to generate their own keys. For convenience, the processes used to enroll keys into UEFI db as well as to sign UEFI binaries are available in this document.

To execute your binaries while UEFI secure boot is enabled, you will need your own pair of private and public key certificates. The supported keys are RSA 2048-bit and ECDSA 384-bit.

The private part is used for signing operations and must be kept safe. The public part X.509 key certificate in DER format must be enrolled within the UEFI db.

After disabling UEFI secure boot per device temporarily, as described in section "Existing DPU Certificates", it is possible to override all the key certificate files of the UEFI database. This allows you to enroll your PK key certificate, your KEK key certificate, and your db certificates.

Enrolling certificates can be done by:

Using a capsule

Directly into the UEFI db

Warning Make sure to have UEFI secure boot temporarily disabled on the DPU before proceeding to the following steps.

To enroll your key certificates, create a capsule file by way of tools and scripts provided along with the BlueField software.

To create the capsule files, run the mlx-mkcap script. After installing BlueField software, the script can be found under /lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/scripts . This script generates a capsule file to supply the key certificates to UEFI and enable UEFI secure boot:

Copy Copied! $ ./mlx-mkcap --pk-key pk.cer --kek-key kek.cer --db-key db.cer EnrollYourKeysCap

Note that you may specify as many db certificates as needed using the --db-key flag. In this example, only a single db certificate is specified.

To set the UEFI password, you may specify the --uefi-passwd flag. For example, to set the UEFI password to bluefield , run the following command:

Copy Copied! $ ./mlx-mkcap --pk-key pk.cer --kek-key kek.cer --db-key db.cer --uefi-passwd "bluefield" EnrollYourKeysCap

The resulting capsule file, EnrollYourKeysCap , can be downloaded to the BlueField file system to initiate the key enrollment process. From the BlueField console, execute the following command then reboot:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ bfrec --capsule EnrollYourKeysCap

On the next reboot, the capsule file is processed and the UEFI database is populated with the keys extracted from the capsule file.

Warning A capsule file with default certificates can be found under /lib/firmware/mellanox/boot/capsule/EnrollKeysCap . The capsule file can be used to enroll all the required certificates to boot BlueField supported software distributions. Note that all existing certificates are deleted prior to enrolling the new certificate.

Warning Enrolling the PK key certificate file enables the UEFI secure boot.





As mentioned, the public part X.509 key certificate in DER format must be enrolled within the UEFI db.

The X.509 DER certificate file must be installed into the EFI System Partition (ESP). Download the certificate file to the BlueField file system and place it into the ESP:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@localhost:~$ sudo cp path/to/cert.der /boot/efi/

Now to enroll the certificate into the UEFI db, you will need to reboot and login again into the UEFI menu. From the "UEFI menu", select "Device Manager" entry, then "Secure Boot Configuration". Select "Secure Boot Mode" and choose "Custom Mode" setup. The secure boot "Custom Mode" setup feature allows a physically present user to modify the UEFI database.

Once the platform is in "Custom Mode", a "Custom Secure Boot Options" menu entry appears which allows you to manipulate the UEFI database keys and certificates.

To enroll your DER certificate file, select "DB Options" and enter the "Enroll Signature" menu. Select "Enroll Signature Using File" and navigate within the EFI System Partition (ESP) to the db DER certificate file. The ESP path is shown below as "system-boot, [VenHw(*)/HD(*)]".

While enrolling the certificate file, you might enter a GUID along with the key certificate file. The GUID is the platform's way of identifying the key. It serves no purpose other than for you to tell which key is which when you delete them (it is not used at all in signature verification).

This value must be in the following format: 11111111-2222-3333-4444-1234567890ab .

If no value is entered, a GUID of 00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000 is created.

Finally, commit the changes and exit. You might be asked to reboot.