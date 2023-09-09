Updating Repo Package on Host Side

RHEL 8.x

Open a RedHat account. Log into RedHat website via the developers tab. Create a developer user. Run: Copy Copied! subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD To extract pool ID, run: Copy Copied! subscription-manager list --available --all ... Subscription Name: Red Hat Developer Subscription for Individuals Provides: Red Hat Developer Tools (for RHEL Server for ARM) ... Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64 ... Pool ID: <pool-id> ... And use the pool ID for the " Subscription Name " and " Provides " that include " Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64 ". Run: Copy Copied! subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-x86_64-rpms yum makecache Install the DOCA local repo package for hosts. Run: Copy Copied! rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm sudo yum install doca-runtime sudo yum install doca-sdk sudo yum install doca-tools Sign out from your RHEL account. Run: Copy Copied! subscription-manager remove --all subscription-manager unregister