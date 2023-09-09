Bug Fixes In This Version
Note
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
3107227
|
Description: BlueField with secured BFB fails to boot up if the PART_SCHEME field is set in bf.cfg during installation.
|
Keywords: Installation; bf.cfg
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0
|
3109270
|
Description: If the RShim service is running on an external host over the PCIe interface then, in very rare cases, a soft reset of the BlueField can cause a poisoned completion to be returned to the host. The host may treat this as a fatal error and crash.
|
Keywords: RShim; ATF
|
Discovered in version: 3.9.0