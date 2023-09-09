Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.2
3107227

Description: BlueField with secured BFB fails to boot up if the PART_SCHEME field is set in bf.cfg during installation.

Keywords: Installation; bf.cfg

Discovered in version: 3.9.0

3109270

Description: If the RShim service is running on an external host over the PCIe interface then, in very rare cases, a soft reset of the BlueField can cause a poisoned completion to be returned to the host. The host may treat this as a fatal error and crash.

Keywords: RShim; ATF

Discovered in version: 3.9.0

