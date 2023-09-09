Intelligent Platform Management Interface

Warning

The BlueField ipmb_dev_int driver is registered at the 7-bit I2C address 0x30 by default. The I2C address of the BlueField can be changed in the file /usr /bin/set_emu_param.sh .

NVIDIA® BlueField® Controller cards provide connection from the host server BMC to BlueField Arm I2C bus.

NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUS provide connection from the host server BMC to the BlueField NC-SI port.

NVIDIA® BlueField® Reference Platforms provide connection from its on-board BMC to BlueField Arm I2C bus.