PCIe Troubleshooting and How-Tos

If the error "insufficient power on the PCIe slot" is printed in dmsg, please refer to the Specifications section of your hardware user guide and make sure that you are providing your DPU the correct amount of power.

To verify how much power is supported on your host's PCIe slots, run the command lspci -vvv | grep PowerLimit . For example:

Copy Copied! # lspci -vvv | grep PowerLimit Slot #6, PowerLimit 75.000W; Interlock- NoCompl- Slot #1, PowerLimit 75.000W; Interlock- NoCompl- Slot #4, PowerLimit 75.000W; Interlock- NoCompl-