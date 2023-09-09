NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.2
SR-IOV Troubleshooting

Unable to create VFs

  1. Please make sure that SR-IOV is enabled in BIOS.

  2. Verify SRIOV_EN is true and NUM_OF_VFS bigger than 1. Run:

    # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -e q |grep -i "SRIOV_EN\|num_of_vf"
Configurations:           Default         Current         Next Boot
*        NUM_OF_VFS       16              16              16
*        SRIOV_EN         True(1)         True(1)         True(1)

  3. Verify that GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=assign-busses".

No traffic between VF to external host

  1. Please verify creation of representors for VFs inside the Bluefield DPU. Run:

    # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link |grep -i up
...
link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 
...

  2. Make sure the representors of the VFs are added to the bridge. Run:

    # ovs-vsctl add-port <bridage_name> pf0vf0

  3. Verify VF configuration. Run:

    $ ovs-vsctl show
bb993992-7930-4dd2-bc14-73514854b024
    Bridge ovsbr1
        Port pf0vf0
            Interface pf0vf0
                type: internal
        Port pf0hpf
            Interface pf0hpf
        Port pf0sf0
            Interface pf0sf0
        Port p0
            Interface p0
    Bridge ovsbr2
        Port ovsbr2
            Interface ovsbr2
                type: internal
        Port pf1sf0
            Interface pf1sf0
        Port p1
            Interface p1
        Port pf1hpf
            Interface pf1hpf
    ovs_version: "2.14.1"

