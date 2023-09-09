NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.2
Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms

Model Number

Marketing Description

900-21004-0030-000

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 A30X, P1004 SKU 205, Generic, GA100, 24GB HBM2e, PCIe passive Dual Slot 230W GEN4, DPU Crypto ON W/ Bkt, 1 Dongle, Black, HF, VCPD

MBF2H322A-AECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2H322A-AEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2H322A-AENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2H332A-AECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2H332A-AEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2H332A-AENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2H512C-AECOT*

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

MBF2H512C-AESOT*

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

MBF2H516A-CEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516A-CENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516A-EEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516A-EENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

MBF2H516B-CENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516B-EEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516B-EENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516C-CECOT*

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516C-CESOT*

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2H516C-EESOT*

NVIDIA BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2M322A-AEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2M345A-HECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU, 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2M355A-VECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU, 200GbE single-port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, 32GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2M355A-VESOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU, 200GbE single-port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Disabled, 32GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL

MBF2M516A-CECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2M516A-CEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

MBF2M516A-CENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2M516A-EECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2M516A-EEEOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

MBF2M516A-EENOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

MBF2M516C-EECOT

NVIDIA BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, integrated BMC, PCIe Gen4 x16, Secure Boot Enabled, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

Warning

(*) This software version works only on GA'd versions of these platforms. To upgrade ES platforms, contact NVIDIA Sales.

Embedded Software

Warning

Ubuntu 20.04 is the default OS on the BlueField-2 platforms. If another OS is desired, please contact NVIDIA Support.

The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is DOCA_1.4.0_BSP_3.9.2_Ubuntu_20.04-3.bfb.

The following software components are embedded in it:

  • BlueField-2 DPU firmware version 24.34.1002

  • DOCA runtime based on MLNX_OFED_LINUX (BlueField version) 5.7-1.0.2.0

    Warning

    This version is the same as MLNX_OFED 5.6-1.0.3.3.

  • BlueField Software Distribution 3.9.2

    • BlueField ATF v2.2(release):3.9.2-3-gacd025e

    • BlueField UEFI: 3.9.2-4-gf2113bc

  • BlueField SNAP: 3.6.1-7

  • BlueField LIBSNAP: 1.4.1-3

  • MFT: 4.21.0-99

  • SPDK: 22.05-4

  • MLNX_DPDK: 20.11.5.2.2

  • RShim: 2.0.6-9

  • DOCA

    • doca-apps 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-apps-dev 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-grpc 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-grpc-dev 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-libs 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-prime-runtime 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-prime-sdk 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-prime-tools 1.4.0079-1

    • doca-samples 1.4.0079-1

    • libdoca-libs-dev 1.4.0079-1

    • librxpcompiler-dev 22.05.2

    • rxp-compiler 22.05.2

    • rxpbench 22.07.0

Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • CentOS 7.6 (drivers only)

  • CentOS 8.2 (drivers only)

  • Debian 10 (drivers only)

Supported DPU Host OS Distributions

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.2

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.1

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.0

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Windows Server 2019

  • Windows Server 2016

  • Windows Server 2012R2

  • Debian 10.8

Supported Open vSwitch

  • 2.15.1

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C001LZ

NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C003LZ

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005AM

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 5m, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

56GbE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GbE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GbE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GbE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GbE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GbE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GbE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GbE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GbE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GbE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GbE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GbE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GbE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GbE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GbE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GbE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GbE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GbE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GbE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

40GbE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GbE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GbE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GbE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GbE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GbE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GbE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GbE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GbE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GbE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GbE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GbE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

10GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GbE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GbE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GbE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GbE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

N/A

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

N/A

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010_FF

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

FDR

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

FDR

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

FDR

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

FDR

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

FDR

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

FDR

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab

FDR

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

FDR

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

FDR

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

FDR

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

FDR

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported FDR10 Cables

Part Number

Marketing Description

Speed

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR10

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR10

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR10

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR10

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR10

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR10

MC2206310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR10

MC2206310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR10

MC2206310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR10

MC2206310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR10

MC2206310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR10

MC2206310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR10

MC2206310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR10

MC2206310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB QDR/FDR10, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR10

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

FDR10

MC2210511-LR4

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

FDR10

Validated and Supported QDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

QDR

MC2206125-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m

