System Configuration and Services
This page provides information on system services and scripts based on the default DPU OS (i.e., Ubuntu).
During the first boot, the cloud-init service configures the system based on the data provided in the following files:
/var/lib/cloud/seed/nocloud-net/network-config – network interface configuration
/var/lib/cloud/seed/nocloud-net/user-data – default users and commands to run on the first boot
RDMA and NVIDIA® ConnectX® drivers are loaded upon boot by the openibd.service.
The mlx5_core kernel module is loaded automatically by the kernel as a registered device driver.
One of the kernel modules loaded by the openibd.service, ib_umad, triggers modprobe rule from /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf file that runs the /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script. See Default Ports and OVS Configuration for more information.