Updating Repo Package on Host Side

Ubuntu/Debian

Download the DOCA Tools package from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host. Unpack the deb repo. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb Perform apt update. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt-get update Run apt install for DOCA Tools. For DPU From the host, run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt install doca-tools For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04 From the host, run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt install doca-cx-tools