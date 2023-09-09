Intelligent Platform Management Interface

NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU® software will respond to Intelligent Platform Management Bus (IPMB) commands sent from the BMC via its Arm I2C bus.

Warning The BlueField ipmb_dev_int driver is registered at the 7-bit I2C address 0x30 by default. The I2C address of the BlueField can be changed in the file /usr /bin/set_emu_param.sh . BlueField Controller cards provide connection from the host server BMC to BlueField Arm I 2 C bus

BlueField DPUs provide connection from the host server BMC to the BlueField NC-SI port

BlueField Reference Platforms provide connection from its on-board BMC to BlueField Arm I2C bus

Sensor ID Description bluefield_temp 0 Support NIC monitoring of BlueField’s temperature ddr0_0_temp* 1 Support monitoring of DDR0 temp (on memory controller 0) ddr0_1_temp* 2 Support monitoring of DDR1 temp (on memory controller 0) ddr1_0_temp* 3 Support monitoring of DDR0 temp (on memory controller 1) ddr1_1_temp* 4 Support monitoring of DDR1 temp (on memory controller 1) p0_temp 5 Port 0 temperature p1_temp 6 Port 1 temperature p0_link 7 Port0 link status p1_link 8 Port1 link status

Warning *These sensors are not available, and hence are not populated, on BlueField DPUs.

FRU ID Description update_timer 0 set_emu_param.service is responsible for collecting data on sensors and FRUs every 3 seconds. This regular update is required for sensors but not for FRUs whose content is less susceptible to change. update_timer is used to sample the FRUs every hour instead. Users may need this timer in the case where they are issuing several raw IPMItool FRU read commands. This helps in assessing how much time users have to retrieve large FRU data before the next FRU update.

update_timer is a hexadecimal number. fw_info 1 ConnectX firmware information, Arm firmware version, and MLNX_OFED version

The fw_info is in ASCII format nic_pci_dev_info 2 NIC vendor ID, device ID, subsystem vendor ID, and subsystem device ID

The nic_pci_dev_info is in ASCII format cpuinfo 3 CPU information reported in lscpu and /proc/cpuinfo

The cpuinfo is in ASCII format ddr0_0_spd* 4 FRU for SPD MC0 DIMM 0 (MC = memory controller)

The ddr0_0_spd is in binary format ddr0_1_spd* 5 FRU for SPD MC0 DIMM1

The ddr0_1_spd is in binary format ddr1_0_spd* 6 FRU for SPD MC1 DIMM0

The ddr1_0_spd is in binary format ddr1_1_spd* 7 FRU for SPD MC1 DIMM1

The ddr1_1_spd is in binary format emmc_info 8 eMMC size, list of its partitions, and partitions usage (in ASCII format).

eMMC CID, CSD, and extended CSD registers (in binary format).

The ASCII data is separated from the binary data with ‘StartBinary’ marker. qsfp0_eeprom 9 FRU for QSFP 0 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format) qsfp1_eeprom 10 FRU for QSFP 1 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format) ip_addresses 11 This FRU file can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. It is empty to begin with.

The file passed through the "ipmitool fru write 11 <file>" command must have the following format: Copy Copied! BMC: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P0: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P1: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX The size of the written file should be exactly 61 bytes. dimms_ce_ue 12 FRU reporting the number of correctable and uncorrectable errors in the DIMMs.

This FRU is updated once every 3 seconds. eth0 13 Network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute. eth1 14 Network interface 1 information. Updated once every minute. bf_uid 15 BlueField UID eth_hw_counters 16 List of ConnectX interface hardware counters

The table below provides a list of supported IPMItool command arguments.

They can be issued from the BMC in the following format:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -I ipmb <ipmitool_command_argument>

BlueField software responds to IPMItool commands issued on BlueField console. IPMItool commands on Bluefield console are supported regardless if a host server BMC is connected to the Arm I2C bus on BlueField.

The format for these commands is as follows:

Copy Copied! $ ipmitool -U ADMIN -P ADMIN -p 9001 -H localhost <ipmitool_command_argument>