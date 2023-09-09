NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.5 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.5 LTS  Supported Platforms and Interoperability

On This Page

Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPN

PSID

Description

P1004/699210040230

N/A

NVD0000000015

BlueField-2 A30X; P1004 SKU 205; Generic; GA100; 24GB HBM2e; PCIe passive Dual Slot 230W GEN4; DPU Crypto ON W/ Bkt; 1 Dongle; Black; HF; VCPD

900-9D219-0086-ST1

MBF2M516A-CECOT

MT_0000000375

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0086-ST0

MBF2M516A-EECOT

MT_0000000376

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST1

MBF2M516A-EENOT

MT_0000000377

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D206-0053-SQ0

MBF2H332A-AENOT

MT_0000000539

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST2

MBF2H332A-AEEOT

MT_0000000540

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0083-ST3

MBF2H332A-AECOT

MT_0000000541

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST0

MBF2M516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000559

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-SN1

MBF2M516A-CENOT

MT_0000000560

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST2

MBF2M516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000561

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0006-ST0

MBF2H516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000702

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST2

MBF2H516A-CENOT

MT_0000000703

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST3

MBF2H516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000704

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-SQ0

MBF2H516A-EENOT

MT_0000000705

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D250-0038-ST1

MBF2M345A-HESOT

MT_0000000715

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D250-0048-ST1

MBF2M345A-HECOT

MT_0000000716

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST1

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MT_0000000723

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST2

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MT_0000000724

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST4

MBF2M516C-EECOT

MT_0000000728

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-SQ0

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MT_0000000729

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST5

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MT_0000000731

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST6

MBF2M516C-EESOT

MT_0000000732

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST3

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MT_0000000733

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST2

MBF2H516C-EESOT

MT_0000000737

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST1

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MT_0000000738

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST4

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MT_0000000765

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST0

MBF2H532C-AESOT

MT_0000000766

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST3

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MT_0000000767

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST2

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MT_0000000768

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D250-0048-ST0

MBF2M355A-VECOT

MT_0000000786

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D250-0038-ST3

MBF2M355A-VESOT

MT_0000000787

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D218-0073-ST4

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MT_0000000972

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STA

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MT_0000000973

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STB

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

MT_0000001008

BlueField®-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

Embedded Software

Warning

Ubuntu 20.04 is the default OS on the BlueField-2 platforms. If another OS is desired, refer to the BFB GitHub page.

The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is DOCA_1.5.2_BSP_3.9.5_Ubuntu_20.04-3.bfb.

The following software components are embedded in it:

  • BlueField-2 DPU firmware version 24.35.3004

  • DOCA Base (MLNX_OFED) 5.8-3.0.5.0

  • BlueField Software Distribution 3.9.5

    • BlueField ATF v2.2(release):3.9.5-10-g3743de0

    • BlueField UEFI 3.9.5-11-g9f818cf

  • BlueField SNAP 3.7.3-1

  • BlueField LIBSNAP 1.5.3-1

  • MFT 4.22.1-306

  • SPDK 22.05-22

  • MLNX_DPDK 20.11.7.5.0

  • RShim 2.0.9

  • DOCA

    • doca-apps 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-apps-dev 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-grpc 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-grpc-dev 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-libs 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-prime-runtime 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-prime-sdk 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-prime-tools 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-rmax-libs 1.5.2001-1

    • doca-samples 1.5.2001-1

    • libdoca-libs-dev 1.5.2001-1

    • libdoca-rmax-libs-dev 1.5.2001-1

    • librxpcompiler-dev 1.5.2001-1

    • rxp-compiler 22.10.2

    • rxpbench 22.10.0

Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)

  • Ubunto 20.04

  • Ubuntu 22.04 (Primary)

  • CentOS 7.6 (Primary)

  • CentOS 8.2 (Primary)

  • Rocky (RHEL/CentOS 8.6) (Primary)

  • Debian 11 (Primary)

Supported DPU Host OS Distributions

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.2

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.1

  • RHEL/CentOS 8.0

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.6

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.5

  • RHEL/CentOS 7.4

  • Rocky (RHEL/CentOS 8.6)

  • Ubuntu 22.04

  • Ubuntu 20.04

  • Ubuntu 18.04

  • Debian 10.8

  • Windows Server 2019

  • Windows Server 2016

  • Windows Server 2022

Supported Open vSwitch

  • 2.15.1

Validated and Supported Cables and Modules

Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

100GbE

MCP1600-C001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C001LZ

NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C003LZ

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005AM

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 5m, 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C00BE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP1600-C02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP1600-C03A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

100GbE

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A005R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7F00-A02ARLZ

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7F00-A03AR26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G001R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G002R30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G003R30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G004R26L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G01AR30N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR26N

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N

100GbE

MCP7H00-G02AR30L

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L

100GbE

MFA1A00-C003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

100GbE

MFA1A00-C100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A20-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C003

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C005

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C010

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C015

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C020

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m

100GbE

MFA7A50-C030

NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1B00-C100D_FF

NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI

100GbE

MMA1L10-CR

NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km

100GbE

MMA1L30-CM

NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km

100GbE

MMS1C10-CM

NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m

Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

56GbE

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

56GbE

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

56GbE

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

56GbE

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

56GbE

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

56GbE

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

56GbE

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

56GbE

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

56GbE

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

56GbE

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

56GbE

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

56GbE

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

56GbE

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

56GbE

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

56GbE

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

56GbE

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

56GbE

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab

56GbE

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab

56GbE

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

56GbE

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

56GbE

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

56GbE

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

56GbE

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

40GbE

MC2206128-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2206128-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2206130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2206130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2206130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2206130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

40GbE

MC2210126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

40GbE

MC2210126-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

40GbE

MC2210130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

40GbE

MC2210310-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

40GbE

MC2210310-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

40GbE

MC2210310-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

40GbE

MC2210310-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

40GbE

MC2210310-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

40GbE

MC2210310-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

40GbE

MC2210310-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

40GbE

MC2210310-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

40GbE

MC2210411-SR4E

NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m

40GbE

MC2609125-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m

40GbE

MC2609130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m

40GbE

MC2609130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m

40GbE

MCP1700-B001E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B002E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B003E

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B01AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP1700-B02AE

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab

40GbE

MCP7900-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X002A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X003A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X01AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MCP7904-X02AA

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label

40GbE

MMA1B00-B150D

NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI

Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

25GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA28

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A001E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A002E30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A003E30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A004E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A005E26L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG

25GbE

MCP2M00-A00AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A01AE30N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE26N

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N

25GbE

MCP2M00-A02AE30L

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L

25GbE

MFA2P10-A003

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A005

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A007

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A010

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A015

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A020

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A030

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m

25GbE

MFA2P10-A050

NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m

25GbE

MMA2P00-AS

NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m

Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

10GbE

MAM1Q00A-QSA

NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+

10GbE

MC2309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC2309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC2309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC2309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC2309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC2309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309124-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m

10GbE

MC3309124-005

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m

10GbE

MC3309124-006

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m

10GbE

MC3309124-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m

10GbE

MC3309130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m

10GbE

MC3309130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m

10GbE

MC3309130-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m

10GbE

MC3309130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m

10GbE

MC3309130-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m

10GbE

MCP2100-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2100-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2101-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X001B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X002B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X003B

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X01AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

10GbE

MCP2104-X02AB

NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label

N/A

MFM1T02A-LR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR

N/A

MFM1T02A-SR

NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR

Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

1GbE

MC3208011-SX

NVIDIA optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m

1GbE

MC3208411-T

NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m

Validated and Supported HDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

HDR

MCP7H50-H001R30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H002R26

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG

HDR

MCP7H50-H01AR30

NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG

Validated and Supported EDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

EDR

MCP1600-E001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E001E30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E002E30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E003E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E004E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E005E26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00AE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E00BE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01AE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E01BE30

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, black, 30AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG

EDR

MCP1600-E02AE26

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG

EDR

MFA1A00-E001

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

EDR

MFA1A00-E003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

EDR

MFA1A00-E005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E010_FF

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m

EDR

MFA1A00-E015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m

EDR

MFA1A00-E020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m

EDR

MFA1A00-E030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m

EDR

MFA1A00-E050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m

EDR

MFA1A00-E100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m

EDR

MMA1B00-E100

NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m

Validated and Supported FDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

FDR

MC2207126-004

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m

FDR

MC2207128-003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC2207128-0A2

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m

FDR

MC2207130-001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m

FDR

MC2207130-002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m

FDR

MC2207130-00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m

FDR

MC2207130-0A1

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m

FDR

MC220731V-003

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m

FDR

MC220731V-005

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m

FDR

MC220731V-010

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m

FDR

MC220731V-015

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m

FDR

MC220731V-020

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m

FDR

MC220731V-025

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m

FDR

MC220731V-030

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m

FDR

MC220731V-040

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m

FDR

MC220731V-050

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m

FDR

MC220731V-075

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m

FDR

MC220731V-100

NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m

FDR

MCP1700-F001C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F001D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F002C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F002D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F003C

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab

FDR

MCP1700-F003D

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab

FDR

MCP170L-F001

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m

FDR

MCP170L-F002

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m

FDR

MCP170L-F003

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m

FDR

MCP170L-F00A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m

FDR

MCP170L-F01A

NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m

Validated and Supported QDR Cables

Speed

Part Number

Marketing Description

QDR

MC2206125-007

NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 9, 2023
content here