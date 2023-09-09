Windows Support

Run the following command in order to know what to set the "Serial line" field to:

Copy Copied! C:\Users\username\Desktop> reg query HKLM\HARDWARE\DEVICEMAP\SERIALCOMM | findstr MlxRshim \MlxRshim\COM3 REG-SZ COM3

In this case use COM3. This name can also be found via Device Manager under "Ports (Com & LPT)".

