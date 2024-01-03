Bug Fixes In This Version
Note
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Reference
Description
3670323
Description: Virtio-net is intermittently unable to configure the MQ correctly, showing error message similar to virtnet_handle_mq: failed to set mq 16 in the controller message.
Keyword: Virtio-net
Reported in version : 3.9.5
3607549
Description: While running iperf on virtio hotplug devices with a guest OS running CentOS kernel 3.10, performing unplug may results in guest kernel stuck and failed to do unplug due to timeout.
Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; iperf
Reported in version : 3.9.5