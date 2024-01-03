Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.7 LTS
3670323

Description: Virtio-net is intermittently unable to configure the MQ correctly, showing error message similar to virtnet_handle_mq: failed to set mq 16 in the controller message.

Keyword: Virtio-net

Reported in version : 3.9.5

3607549

Description: While running iperf on virtio hotplug devices with a guest OS running CentOS kernel 3.10, performing unplug may results in guest kernel stuck and failed to do unplug due to timeout.

Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; iperf

Reported in version : 3.9.5
