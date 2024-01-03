NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.7 LTS
General Troubleshooting

Server unable to find the DPU

  • Ensure that the DPU is placed correctly

  • Make sure the DPU slot and the DPU are compatible

  • Install the DPU in a different PCI Express slot

  • Use the drivers that came with the DPU or download the latest

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

  • Power cycle the server

DPU no longer works

  • Reseat the DPU in its slot or a different slot, if necessary

  • Try using another cable

  • Reinstall the drivers for the network driver files may be damaged or deleted

  • Power cycle the server

DPU stopped working after installing another BFB

  • Try removing and reinstalling all DPUs

  • Check that cables are connected properly

  • Make sure your motherboard has the latest BIOS

Link indicator light is off

  • Try another port on the switch

  • Make sure the cable is securely attached

  • Check you are using the proper cables that do not exceed the recommended lengths

  • Verify that your switch and DPU port are compatible

Link light is on but no communication is established

  • Check that the latest driver is loaded

  • Check that both the DPU and its link are set to the same speed and duplex settings
