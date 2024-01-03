Performance Monitoring Counters

The performance modules in NVIDIA® BlueField® are present in several hardware blocks and each block has a certain set of supported events.

The mlx_pmc driver provides access to all of these performance modules through a sysfs interface. The driver creates a directory under /sys/class/hwmon under which each of the blocks explained above has a subdirectory. Please note that all directories under /sys/class/hwmon are named as " hwmon<N> " where N is the hwmon device number corresponding to the device. This is assigned by Linux and could change with the addition of more devices to the hwmon class. Each hwmon directory has a " name " node which can be used to identify the correct device. In this case, reading the " name " file should return " bfperf ".

The hardware blocks that include performance modules are:

Tile (block containing 2 cores and a shared L2 cache) has 2 sets of counters, one set for HNF and HNF_NET events. These are present as "tile" and "tilenet" directories in the sysfs interface of the driver.

TRIO (PCIe root complex) has 3 sets of counters, one each for TRIO, SMGEN and PCIE TLR events. The sysfs directories for these are called "trio", "triogen" and "pcie" respectively.

MSS (memory sub-system containing the memory controller and L3 cache)

GIC and SMMU with one set of counters each for the SMGEN events. These are simply labelled "gic" and "smmu" respectively.

The number of Tile, TRIO and MSS blocks depends on the system. There is a maximum of 8 Tile, 3 TRIO and 2 MSS blocks in BlueField, and this is added as a suffix to the sysfs directory names. For example, this is a list of directories present in a BlueField-2 system:

Copy Copied! ubuntu@dpu:/$ ls /sys/class/hwmon/hwmon0/ device l3cachehalf0 pcie0 smmu0 tile1 tilenet0 tilenet3 triogen0 ecc l3cachehalf1 pcie1 subsystem tile2 tilenet1 trio0 triogen1 gic0 name power tile0 tile3 tilenet2 trio1 uevent

The PCIe TLR statistics for each TRIO are under the "pcie" block.