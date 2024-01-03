On This Page
- Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms
- Embedded Software
- Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)
- Supported DPU Host OS Distributions
- Supported Open vSwitch
- Validated and Supported Cables and Modules
- Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported HDR Cables
- Validated and Supported EDR Cables
- Validated and Supported FDR Cables
- Validated and Supported QDR Cables
Supported Platforms and Interoperability
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPN
|
PSID
|
Description
|
P1004/699210040230
|
N/A
|
NVD0000000015
|
BlueField-2 A30X; P1004 SKU 205; Generic; GA100; 24GB HBM2e; PCIe passive Dual Slot 230W GEN4; DPU Crypto ON W/ Bkt; 1 Dongle; Black; HF; VCPD
|
900-9D219-0086-ST1
|
MBF2M516A-CECOT
|
MT_0000000375
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0086-ST0
|
MBF2M516A-EECOT
|
MT_0000000376
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0056-ST1
|
MBF2M516A-EENOT
|
MT_0000000377
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D206-0053-SQ0
|
MBF2H332A-AENOT
|
MT_0000000539
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D206-0063-ST2
|
MBF2H332A-AEEOT
|
MT_0000000540
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D206-0083-ST3
|
MBF2H332A-AECOT
|
MT_0000000541
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D219-0066-ST0
|
MBF2M516A-EEEOT
|
MT_0000000559
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0056-SN1
|
MBF2M516A-CENOT
|
MT_0000000560
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0066-ST2
|
MBF2M516A-CEEOT
|
MT_0000000561
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0006-ST0
|
MBF2H516A-CEEOT
|
MT_0000000702
|
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0056-ST2
|
MBF2H516A-CENOT
|
MT_0000000703
|
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0066-ST3
|
MBF2H516A-EEEOT
|
MT_0000000704
|
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0056-SQ0
|
MBF2H516A-EENOT
|
MT_0000000705
|
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D250-0038-ST1
|
MBF2M345A-HESOT
|
MT_0000000715
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D250-0048-ST1
|
MBF2M345A-HECOT
|
MT_0000000716
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST1
|
MBF2H512C-AESOT
|
MT_0000000723
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0083-ST2
|
MBF2H512C-AECOT
|
MT_0000000724
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST4
|
MBF2M516C-EECOT
|
MT_0000000728
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-SQ0
|
MBF2H516C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000729
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST5
|
MBF2M516C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000731
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST6
|
MBF2M516C-EESOT
|
MT_0000000732
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST3
|
MBF2M516C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000733
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST2
|
MBF2H516C-EESOT
|
MT_0000000737
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST1
|
MBF2H516C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000738
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0083-ST4
|
MBF2H532C-AECOT
|
MT_0000000765
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST0
|
MBF2H532C-AESOT
|
MT_0000000766
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST3
|
MBF2H536C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000767
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST2
|
MBF2H536C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000768
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D250-0048-ST0
|
MBF2M355A-VECOT
|
MT_0000000786
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D250-0038-ST3
|
MBF2M355A-VESOT
|
MT_0000000787
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D218-0073-ST4
|
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
|
MT_0000000972
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D208-0076-STA
|
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
|
MT_0000000973
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D208-0076-STB
|
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|
MT_0000001008
|
BlueField®-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
Ubuntu 20.04 is the default OS on the BlueField-2 platforms. If another OS is desired, refer to the BFB GitHub page.
The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is DOCA_1.5.3_BSP_3.9.7_Ubuntu_20.04-5.2306-LTS.prod.bfb.
The following software components are embedded in it:
BlueField-2 DPU firmware version 24.35.3502
DOCA Base (MLNX_OFED) 5.8-4.1.5.0
BlueField Software Distribution 3.9.7
BlueField ATF: v2.2(release):3.9.7-0-g1790da9
BlueField UEFI: 3.9.7-1-g9191a2f
BlueField SNAP 3.7.3-12
BlueField LIBSNAP 1.5.3-22
MFT 4.22.1-406
SPDK 22.05-22
MLNX_DPDK 20.11.7.6.0
RShim 2.0.9
DOCA 1.5.3003-1
Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 22.04 (Primary)
CentOS 7.6 (Primary)
CentOS 8.2 (Primary)
Rocky (RHEL/CentOS 8.6) (Primary)
Debian 11 (Primary)
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
RHEL/CentOS 7.6
RHEL/CentOS 7.5
RHEL/CentOS 7.4
Rocky (RHEL/CentOS 8.6)
Ubuntu 22.04
Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 18.04
Debian 10.8
Windows Server 2019
Windows Server 2016
Windows Server 2022
2.15.1
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C001LZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C002E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003E30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C003LZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005AM
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 5m, 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C005E26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C00BE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C01AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C02AE30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-C03A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A005R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G001R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G002R30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G003R30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G004R26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
|
100GbE
|
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
100GbE
|
MFA1A00-C100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A20-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C003
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C005
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C010
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C015
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C020
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
|
100GbE
|
MFA7A50-C030
|
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1B00-C100D_FF
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L10-CR
|
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
|
100GbE
|
MMA1L30-CM
|
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
|
100GbE
|
MMS1C10-CM
|
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
56GbE
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
56GbE
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
56GbE
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
56GbE
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
40GbE
|
MC2206128-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206128-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2206130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210126-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210310-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
40GbE
|
MC2210411-SR4E
|
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609125-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
|
40GbE
|
MC2609130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B001E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B002E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B003E
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B01AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP1700-B02AE
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab
|
40GbE
|
MCP7900-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X002A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X003A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X01AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MCP7904-X02AA
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label
|
40GbE
|
MMA1B00-B150D
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
25GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A001E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A002E30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A003E30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A004E26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A005E26L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
|
25GbE
|
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A003
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A005
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A007
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A010
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A015
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A020
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A030
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
|
25GbE
|
MFA2P10-A050
|
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
|
25GbE
|
MMA2P00-AS
|
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
10GbE
|
MAM1Q00A-QSA
|
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
|
10GbE
|
MC2309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
|
10GbE
|
MC2309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-005
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-006
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309124-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
|
10GbE
|
MC3309130-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2100-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2101-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X001B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X002B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X003B
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X01AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
10GbE
|
MCP2104-X02AB
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label
|
N/A
|
MFM1T02A-LR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
|
N/A
|
MFM1T02A-SR
|
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
1GbE
|
MC3208011-SX
|
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
|
1GbE
|
MC3208411-T
|
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H001R30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H002R26
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
|
HDR
|
MCP7H50-H01AR30
|
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E001E30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E002E30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E003E26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E004E26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E005E26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00AE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E00BE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01AE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E01BE30
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, black, 30AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MCP1600-E02AE26
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E001
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E010_FF
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
|
EDR
|
MFA1A00-E100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
|
EDR
|
MMA1B00-E100
|
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
FDR
|
MC2207126-004
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC2207128-0A2
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
|
FDR
|
MC2207130-0A1
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-003
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-005
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-010
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-015
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-020
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-025
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-030
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-040
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-050
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-075
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
|
FDR
|
MC220731V-100
|
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F001C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F001D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F002C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F002D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F003C
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab
|
FDR
|
MCP1700-F003D
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F001
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F002
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F003
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F00A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
|
FDR
|
MCP170L-F01A
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
Validated and Supported QDR Cables
|
Speed
|
Part Number
|
Marketing Description
|
QDR
|
MC2206125-007
|
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m