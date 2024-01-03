On This Page
Updating Repo Package on Host Side
This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.
The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.
|
Ubuntu
|
|
CentOS/RHEL
|
|
OS
|
Arch
|
Link
|
CentOS/RHEL 7.6
|
aarch64
|
doca-host-repo-rhel76-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el7a.5.8.4.1.5.0.aarch64.rpm
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-rhel76-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el7.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm
|
CentOS/RHEL 8.0
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-rhel80-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el8.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm
|
CentOS/RHEL 8.2
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-rhel82-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el8.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm
|
Rocky/RHEL 8.6
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-rhel86-1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.el8.5.8.4.1.5.0.x86_64.rpm
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-ubuntu1804_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-ubuntu2004_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-ubuntu2204_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb
|
Debian 10.8
|
x86
|
doca-host-repo-debian108_1.5.3-0.0.2.1.5.3003.1.5.8.4.1.5.0_amd64.deb
Installation of MFT and RShim for managing and flashing the BlueField DPU.
OS
Procedure
Ubuntu/Debian
Download the DOCA Tools package from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb
Perform apt update. Run:
host# sudo apt-get update
Run apt install for DOCA Tools.
For DPU
From the host, run:
host# sudo apt install doca-tools
For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04
From the host, run:
host# sudo apt install doca-cx-tools
CentOS/RHEL
Warning
Download the DOCA Tools package from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.
Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
Run yum install to install DOCA Tools.
host# sudo yum install doca-tools
Skip the following step to proceed without the DOCA local repo package for host.
Alternatively, to continue with the DOCA local repo package for host installation:
OS
Procedure
Ubuntu
Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb
Perform apt update. Run:
host# sudo apt-get update
Run apt install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.
For DPU
From the host, run:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
For ConnectX on Ubuntu 20.04
From the host, run:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-cx-runtime doca-cx-sdk
CentOS
Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.
Install the following software dependencies. Run:
host# sudo yum install -y epel-release
For CentOS 8.2 only, also run:
host# yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
Run yum install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.
host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
RHEL
Open a RedHat account.
Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.
Run:
host# subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD
To extract pool ID:
host# subscription-manager list --available --all ... Subscription Name: Red Hat Developer Subscription
forIndividuals Provides: Red Hat Developer Tools (
forRHEL Server
forARM) ... Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder
forx86_64 ... Pool ID: <pool-id> ...
And use the pool ID for the Subscription Name and Provides that include Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64.
Run:
host# subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> host# subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-
for-rhel-
8-x86_64-rpms host# yum makecache
Install the DOCA local repo package for host. Run:
host# rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:
host# subscription-manager remove --all host# subscription-manager unregister
A ssign a dynamic IP to tmfifo_net0 interface (RShim host interface).
host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1 netmask 255.255.255.252 up
Verify that RShim is active.
host# sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display "active (running)". If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
host# sudo systemctl enable rshim host# sudo systemctl start rshim