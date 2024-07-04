Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v3.9.8 LTS
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

3728750

Description: Failure to read time on OS boot, reverting to static timestamp instead.

Keyword: RTC

Reported in version : 3.9.3

3894470

Description: Updated kernel to include fixes for security vulnerability CVE-2023-52340.

Keyword: Security; vulnerability

Reported in version : 4.5.0

3924568

Description: BlueField may boot before the BMC is available, causing failure to establish an IPMB channel and ipmitool commands from the Arm to the BMC being non-functional.

Keyword: Ipmitool; IPMB

Reported in version : 3.9.3

