Bug Fixes In This Version
Info
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Reference
|
Description
|
3728750
|
Description: Failure to read time on OS boot, reverting to static timestamp instead.
|
Keyword: RTC
|
Reported in version : 3.9.3
|
3894470
|
Description: Updated kernel to include fixes for security vulnerability CVE-2023-52340.
|
Keyword: Security; vulnerability
|
Reported in version : 4.5.0
|
3924568
|
Description: BlueField may boot before the BMC is available, causing failure to establish an IPMB channel and ipmitool commands from the Arm to the BMC being non-functional.
|
Keyword: Ipmitool; IPMB
|
Reported in version : 3.9.3