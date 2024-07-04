On This Page
Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE
It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.
Provide the image from BFB file. Run:
# mlx-mkbfb -x <BFB>
For example:
# mlx-mkbfb -x DOCA_v1.1_BlueField_OS_Ubuntu_20.04-5.4.0-1017.17.gf565efa-bluefield-5.4-2.4.1.3-3.7.1.11866-1-aarch64.bfbNote
For more information regarding the mlx-mkbfb script, please refer to the mlx-mkbfb GitHub page.
Copy the 2 dumped files, dump-image-v0 and dump-initramfs-v0 into the PXE server tftp path.
In the PXE server create a boot entry. For example:
/var/lib/tftpboot/grub.cfg set default=0 set timeout=5 menuentry 'Bluefield_Ubuntu_20_04_From_BFB' --class red --class gnu-linux --class gnu --class os { linux (tftp)/ubuntu2/dump-image-v0 ro ip=dhcp console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 initrd (tftp)/ubuntu2/dump-initramfs-v0 }
Define DHCP.
/etc/dhcp/dhcpd.conf allow booting; allow bootp; subnet 192.168.100.0 netmask 255.255.255.0 { range 192.168.100.10 192.168.100.20; option broadcast-address 192.168.100.255; option routers 192.168.100.1; option domain-name-servers <ip-address-list> option domain-search <domain-name-list>; next-server 192.168.100.1; filename "/BOOTAA64.EFI"; } # Specify the IP address for this client. host tmfifo_pxe_client { hardware ethernet 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01; fixed-address 192.168.100.2; } subnet 20.7.0.0 netmask 255.255.0.0 { range 20.7.8.10 20.7.254.254; next-server 20.7.6.6; filename "/BOOTAA64.EFI"; }
Connect to the BlueField console via UART or RShim console.
Reboot Arm.
Interrupt the boot process into UEFI menu.
Access the Boot Manager menu.
Select the relevant port to PXE from.