Intelligent Platform Management Interface

This FRU file can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. It is empty to begin with.

The file passed through the "ipmitool fru write 11 <file>" command must have the following format:

Copy Copied! BMC: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P0: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P1: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX

The size of the written file should be exactly 61 bytes.