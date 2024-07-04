On This Page
- Rate Limiting Host PF and VF
- Rate Limiting SF
- Rate Limiting VF Group
QoS Configuration
To learn more about port QoS configuration, refer to this community post.
When working in Embedded Host mode, using mlnx_qos on both the host and Arm will result with undefined behavior. Users must only use mlnx_qos from the Arm. After changing the QoS settings from Arm, users must restart the mlx5 driver on host.
From the Arm, users may limit the transmit rate of the PF in the host. For example, these commands limit the transmit rate of the PF of ECPF's p0 to 1000 Mbps and the virtual function #0 to 500 Mbps:
echo 1000 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/pf/max_tx_rate
echo 500 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/vf0/max_tx_rate
To set the minimum transmit rate of the PF of ECPF's p0 to 100 Mbps and of VF0 to 50 Mbps, run the following commands:
echo 100 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/pf/min_tx_rate"
echo 50 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/vf0/min_tx_rate"
The minimum transmit rate is implemented according to weight setting and round robin arbitration. Thus, this configuration only ensures that the minimum transmit rate of the PF is double that of VF0.
This section explains how to configure QoS group and SF QoS settings using mlxdevm, which located under directory /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ .
The settings of a QoS group include creating/deleting a QoS group and modifying its tx_max and tx_share values. The settings of SF QoS include modifying its tx_max and tx_share values, assigning an SF to a QoS group, and unassigning an SF from a QoS group. This section focuses on the configuration syntax.
Please refer to section "Limit and Bandwidth Share Per VF" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual for detailed explanation on vPort QoS behaviors.
mlxdevm Commands
mlxdevm port function rate add
|
mlxdevm port function rate add <DEV>/<GROUP_NAME>
Adds a QoS group.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies group name in string format
|
Example
|
This command adds a new QoS group named "12_group" under device "pci/0000:03:00.0":
|
Notes
mlxdevm port function rate del
|
mlxdevm port function rate del <DEV>/<GROUP_NAME>
Deletes a QoS group.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies group name in string format
|
Example
|
This command deletes QoS group "12_group" from device "pci/0000:03:00.0":
|
Notes
mlxdevm port function rate set tx_max tx_share
|
mlxdevm port function rate set {<DEV>/<GROUP_NAME> | <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX>} tx_max <TX_MAX> [tx_share <TX_SHARE>]
Sets tx_max and tx_share for QoS group or mlxdevm port.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies the group name to operate on
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the mlxdevm port to operate on
|
TX_MAX
|
tx_max bandwidth in Mb/s
|
TX_SHARE
|
tx_share bandwidth in Mb/s
|
Example
|
This command sets tx_max to 900Mb/s for the "12_group" QoS group:
This command sets tx_max to 2000Mb/s and tx_share to 500Mb/s for this function:
|
Notes
mlxdevm port function rate set parent
|
mlxdevm port function rate set <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX> {parent <PARENT_GROUP_NAME>}
Assigns mlxdevm port to a QoS group.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the mlxdevm port to operate on
|
PARENT_GROUP_NAME
|
parent group name in string format
|
Example
|
This command assigns this function to the QoS group "12_group":
|
Notes
mlxdevm port function rate set noparent
|
mlxdevm port function rate set <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX> noparent
Ungroups a mlxdevm port.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the mlxdevm port to operate on
|
Example
|
This command ungroups this function:
|
Notes
mlxdevm port function rate show
|
mlxdevm port function rate show [<DEV>/<GROUP_NAME> | <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX>]
Displays QoS information QoS group or mlxdevm port.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies the group name to display
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the mlxdevm port to display
|
Example
|
This command displays the QoS info of all QoS groups and mlxdevm ports on the system:
This command displays QoS info of 12_group:
|
Notes
|
If a QoS group name or mlxdevm port are not specified, all QoS groups and mlxdevm ports are displayed.
This section explains how to configure QoS group and VF QoS settings using devlink located under /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/.
The settings of a QoS group include creating/deleting a QoS group and modifying its tx_max and tx_share values. The settings of VF QoS include modifying its tx_max and tx_share values, assigning a VF to a QoS group, and unassigning a VF from a QoS group. This section focuses on the configuration syntax.
Please refer to section "Limit and Bandwidth Share Per VF" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual for detailed explanation on vPort QoS behaviors.
devlink Commands
devlink port function rate add
|
devlink port function rate add <DEV>/<GROUP_NAME>
Adds a QoS group.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies group name in string format
|
Example
|
This command adds a new QoS group named "12_group" under device "pci/0000:03:00.0":
|
Notes
devlink port function rate del
|
devlink port function rate del <DEV>/<GROUP_NAME>
Deletes a QoS group.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies group name in string format
|
Example
|
This command deletes QoS group "12_group" from device "pci/0000:03:00.0":
|
Notes
devlink port function rate set tx_max tx_share
|
devlink port function rate set {<DEV>/<GROUP_NAME> | <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX>} tx_max <TX_MAX> [tx_share <TX_SHARE>]
Sets tx_max and tx_share for QoS group or devlink port.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies the group name to operate on
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the devlink port to operate on
|
TX_MAX
|
tx_max bandwidth in Mb/s
|
TX_SHARE
|
tx_share bandwidth in Mb/s
|
Example
|
This command sets tx_max to 2000Mb/s and tx_share to 500Mb/s for the "12_group" QoS group:
This command sets tx_max to 2000Mb/s and tx_share to 500Mb/s for the VF represented by port index 196609:
This command displays a mapping between VF devlink ports and netdev names:
In the output of this command, VFs are indicated by flavour pcivf.
|
Notes
devlink port function rate set parent
|
devlink port function rate set <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX> {parent <PARENT_GROUP_NAME>}
Assigns devlink port to a QoS group.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the devlink port to operate on
|
PARENT_GROUP_NAME
|
parent group name in string format
|
Example
|
This command assigns this function to the QoS group "12_group":
|
Notes
devlink port function rate set noparent
|
devlink port function rate set <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX> noparent
Ungroups a devlink port.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the devlink port to operate on
|
Example
|
This command ungroups this function:
|
Notes
devlink port function rate show
|
devlink port function rate show [<DEV>/<GROUP_NAME> | <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX>]
Displays QoS information QoS group or devlink port.
|
Syntax Description
|
DEV/GROUP_NAME
|
Specifies the group name to display
|
DEV/PORT_INDEX
|
Specifies the devlink port to display
|
Example
|
This command displays the QoS info of all QoS groups and devlink ports on the system:
This command displays QoS info of 12_group:
|
Notes
|
If a QoS group name or devlink port are not specified, all QoS groups and devlink ports are displayed.