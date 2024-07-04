RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos

Several generations of BlueField DPUs are equipped with a USB interface in which RShim can be routed, via USB cable, to an external host running Linux and the RShim driver.

In this case, typically following a system reboot, the RShim over USB prevails and the DPU host reports RShim status as " another backend already attached ". This is correct behavior, since there can only be one RShim backend active at any given time. However, this means that the DPU host does not own RShim access.

To reclaim RShim ownership safely:

Stop the RShim driver on the remote Linux. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl stop rshim systemctl disable rshim Restart RShim on the DPU host. Run: Copy Copied! systemctl enable rshim systemctl start rshim