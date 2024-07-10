Bug Fixes In This Version
Info
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
3901193
|
Description: Host PCIe driver hangs when hot plugging a device due to SF creation and error flow handling failure.
|
Keywords: Subfunction; hot-plug
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3901190
|
Description: Virtio-net may see TX timeout on specific queues.
|
Keywords: Emulated devices
|
Reported in version: 4.6.0
|
3899526
|
Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.
|
Keywords: OOB; IP
|
Reported in version: 3.9.2
|
3894575
|
Description: Kernel updated to include the latest security fix for CVE-2023-52340.
|
Keywords: Security; vulnerability
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0