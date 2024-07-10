Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.2 (2023 LTS U2)
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Description

3901193

Description: Host PCIe driver hangs when hot plugging a device due to SF creation and error flow handling failure.

Keywords: Subfunction; hot-plug

Reported in version: 4.5.0

3901190

Description: Virtio-net may see TX timeout on specific queues.

Keywords: Emulated devices

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3899526

Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.

Keywords: OOB; IP

Reported in version: 3.9.2

3894575

Description: Kernel updated to include the latest security fix for CVE-2023-52340.

Keywords: Security; vulnerability

Reported in version: 4.5.0
