Intelligent Platform Management Interface

update_timer 0 set_emu_param.service is responsible for collecting data on sensors and FRUs every 3 seconds. This regular update is required for sensors but not for FRUs whose content is less susceptible to change. update_timer is used to sample the FRUs every hour instead. Users may need this timer in the case where they are issuing several raw IPMItool FRU read commands. This helps in assessing how much time users have to retrieve large FRU data before the next FRU update. update_timer is a hexadecimal number.

fw_info 1 NVIDIA® ConnectX® firmware information, Arm firmware version, and MLNX_OFED version. The fw_info is in ASCII format.

nic_pci_dev_info 2 NIC vendor ID, device ID, subsystem vendor ID, and subsystem device ID. The nic_pci_dev_info is in ASCII format.

cpuinfo 3 CPU information reported in lscpu and /proc/cpuinfo . The cpuinfo is in ASCII format.

ddr0_0_spd (a) 4 FRU for SPD MC0 DIMM 0 (MC = memory controller). The ddr0_0_spd is in binary format.

ddr0_1_spd (a) 5 FRU for SPD MC0 DIMM1. The ddr0_1_spd is in binary format.

ddr1_0_spd (a) 6 FRU for SPD MC1 DIMM0. The ddr1_0_spd is in binary format.

ddr1_1_spd (a) 7 FRU for SPD MC1 DIMM1. The ddr1_1_spd is in binary format.

emmc_info 8 eMMC size, list of its partitions, and partitions usage (in ASCII format). eMMC CID, CSD, and extended CSD registers (in binary format). The ASCII data is separated from the binary data with "StartBinary" marker.

qsfp0_eeprom 9 FRU for QSFP 0 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)

qsfp1_eeprom 10 FRU for QSFP 1 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)

ip_addresses 11 This FRU file can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. It is empty to begin with. The file passed through the " ipmitool fru write 11 <file> " command must have the following format: Copy Copied! BMC: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P0: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX P1: XXX.XXX.XXX.XXX The size of the written file should be exactly 61 bytes.

dimms_ce_ue 12 FRU reporting the number of correctable and uncorrectable errors in the DIMMs. This FRU is updated once every 3 seconds.

eth0 13 Network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.

eth1 14 Network interface 1 information. Updated once every minute.

bf_uid 15 BlueField UID