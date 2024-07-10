Known Issues
|
Ref #
|
Issue
|
3880194
|
Description: mlxbf-bootctl command failed to install default.bfb.
|
Workaround: The following are possible options –
|
Keywords: Software; upgrade
|
Discovered in version: 4.5.1
|
3204153
|
Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.
|
Workaround: Restart auto-negotiation using the command ethtool -r oob_net0.
|
Keyword: OOB; IP
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3601491
|
Description: Symmetric pause must be enabled in the DHCP server for the OOB to be able to reliably get an IP address assigned.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: OOB; IP
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3673330
|
Description: On Debian 12, Arm ports remain in Legacy mode after multiple Arm reboot iterations. The following error message appears in /var/log/syslog:
|
Workaround: Run:
|
Keyword: Debian; Arm
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3695543
|
Description: PXE boot may fail after a firmware upgrade from 32.36.xxxx, 32.37.xxxx, to 32.38.xxxx and above.
|
Workaround: Create /etc/bf.cfg with the following lines, then run bfcfg to recreate the PXE boot entries:
|
Keyword: MAC allocation; PXE boot
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3663398
|
Description: On rare occasions, OP-TEE may panic upon boot.
|
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and power cycle the DPU.
|
Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3647476
|
Description: Debian 12 OS does not support CT tunnel offload.
|
Workaround: Recompile the kernel with CONFIG_NET_TC_SKB_EXT set.
|
Keyword: Connection tracking; Linux
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3007696
|
Description: When configuring a static IP address for tmfifo_net0 interface in /etc/network/interfaces, the IP address is lost after restarting the RShim driver on Debian Linux.
|
Workaround: Use netplan configuration. For example
Then run "netplan apply".
|
Keyword: IP address; tmfifo_net0; host
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3633453
|
Description: Jumbo MTU is only supported on a guest OS with kernel 4.11 and above.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; jumbo MTU
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3021967
|
Description: When rebooting a DPU with a large number of VFs created on host, VF recovery may fail due to timeout.
|
Workaround: Restart the driver on the host after the DPU is up.
|
Keyword: Reboot; VFs
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3670628
|
Description: When NIC subsystem is in recovery mode, the interface towards to NVMe is not accessible. Thus, the SSD boot device would not be available.
|
Workaround: The admin must configure the Arm subsystem boot device to boot from the eMMC, for example.
|
Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3702393
|
Description: On rare occasions, the boot process part of SWRESET (via RShim) or FWRESET (via mlxfwreset) may result in a device hanging on the boot flow or cause the host server to reboot.
|
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and then a power cycle.
|
Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3695367
|
Description: For Blu eField-2, although an option to configure "large ICM size" appears in the UEFI menu it is not functional as large ICM size is not supported on it.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: UEFI
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3665724
|
Description: If the UEFI password is an empty string (""), then it cannot be changed via Redfish.
|
Workaround: UEFI; password; Redfish
|
Keyword: UEFI; password; Redfish
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3677366
|
Description: On rare occasions, the devices /dev/tpm0 and /dev/tpmrm0 are not created triggering an fTPM panic during boot. This message indicates that the fTPM over OP-TEE feature is not functional.
|
Workaround: Reboot the DPU.
|
Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3671185
|
Description: XFRM rules must be deleted before driver restart or warm reboot are performed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 4.5.0
|
3666160
|
Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.
|
Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform graceful shutdown, then power cycle, and then install the BFB.
|
Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
|
Reported in version: 4.2.2
|
3618936
|
Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NIC mode
|
Reported in version: 4.2.2
|
3605254
|
Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.
|
Workaround: Wait until the BMC is done booting before issuing a reset command to the DPU.
|
Keyword: Power cycle; Redfish; boot
|
Reported in version: 4.2.1
|
3603146
|
Description: Running mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 may cause the external host to crash when the RShim driver is running on that host.
|
Workaround: Stop the RShim driver on the external host using systemctl stop rshim before performing mlxfwreset.
|
Keyword: RShim; mlxfwreset
|
Reported in version: 4.2.1
|
3602044
|
Description: When the public key is deleted while Redfish is enabled, UEFI secure boot is disabled and UEFI reverts to Setup Mode (i.e., the SecureBootEnable Redfish property is reset to false). If later, the public key is re-enrolled, the platform does not implement UEFI secure boot until the SecureBootEnable Redfish property is explicitly changed to true.
|
Workaround: Set SecureBootEnable to true using the Redfish API.
|
Keyword: Redfish; UEFI secure boot
|
Reported in version: 4.2.1
|
3592080
|
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: UEK; VF
|
Reported in version: 4.2.1
|
3568341
|
Description: Downgrading BSP software from 4.2.0 fails if UEFI secure boot is enabled.
|
Workaround: Disable UEFI secure boot before downgrading.
|
Keyword: Software; downgrade
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3566042
|
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3546474
|
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
|
Workaround: On the DPU, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg.
|
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3306489
|
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3529297
|
Description: Enhanced NIC mode is not supported on BlueField-2 DPUs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Operation; mode
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3306489
|
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
|
Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.
|
Keyword: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3538486
|
Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.
|
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; LAG
|
Reported in version: 4.2.0
|
3444073
|
Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in this release.
|
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and power cycle the host.
|
Keyword: mlxfwreset; support
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3462630
|
Description: When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
|
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
|
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3412847
|
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported on BlueField-3 devices.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Socket-Direct; support
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3448841
|
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
|
Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0. For example:
|
Keywords: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3413938
|
Description: Using mlnx-sf script, creating and deleting an SF with same ID number in a stressful manner may cause the setup to hang due to a race between create and delete commands.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Hang; mlnx-sf
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3452740
|
Description: Ovs-pki is not working due to two versions of OpenSSL being installed, causing the PKA engine to not load properly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3232444
|
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3441287
|
Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with ifenslave_2.10ubuntu3 package.
|
Workaround: Use ifenslave_2.9ubuntu1.
|
Keywords: ifenslave; bonding
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3341481
|
Description: RShim console may hang after pushing BFB or running reboot command from the DPU Arm Linux.
|
Workaround: Restart the RShim driver on the host side using systemctl restart rshim.
|
Keywords: RShim console; hang; BFB push
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3273435
|
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
|
Keywords: Modes of operation; driver
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
2706803
|
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VF; limitation
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
3948009
|
Description: The command bfcfg -d may show an incorrect out-of-band MAC.
|
Workaround: Read the OOB MAC address from /sys/devices/platform/MLNXBF04:00/oob_mac instead.
|
Keywords: OOB; MAC
|
Reported in version: 3.9.7
|
3264224
|
Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from p0 even though efibootmgr returns a successful result.
|
Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.
|
Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr
|
Reported in version: 3.9.3.1
|
3188415
|
Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Arm; firmware; update
|
Reported in version: 3.9.2
|
N/A
|
Description: The BootOptionEnabled attribute changes back to true after DPU-force reset.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Redfish; BootOptionEnabled
|
Reported in version: 3.9.2
|
3012182
|
Description: The command ethtool -I --show-fec is not supported by the DPU with kernel 5.4.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Kernel; show-fec
|
Reported in version: 3.9.0
|
2855986
|
Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .
|
Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; VF
|
Reported in version: 3.9.0
|
2863456
|
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload
|
Reported in version: 3.9.0
|
2982184
|
Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.
|
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.
|
Keywords: Reset; EEPROM
|
Reported in version: 3.9.0
|
2853408
|
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
|
Workaround: Run "mlxconfig -d <mst dev> set PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE=0".
|
Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net
|
Reported in version: 3.9.0
|
2934833
|
Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle
|
Reported in version: 3.8.5
|
2911425
|
Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs (PF_TOTAL_SF=252) are configured.
|
Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.
|
Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS
|
Reported in version: 3.8.5
|
2801780
|
Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (Unexpected TXQ (13) queue failure: -28) from dmesg in traffic stress test.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; error
|
Reported in version: 3.8.0
|
2870213
|
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
|
Reported in version: 3.8.0
|
–
|
Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP
|
Reported in version: 3.8.0
|
2846108
|
Description: Setting VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL does not work when there are active SFs or VFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF
|
Reported in version: 3.8.0
|
2750499
|
Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink (/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink). The default devlink from the OS may produce failure (e.g., devlink port show -j).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Devlink
|
Reported in version: 3.7.1
|
2730157
|
Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).
|
Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.
|
Keywords: Kernel; upgrade
|
Reported in version: 3.7.0
|
2706710
|
Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|
Reported in version: 3.7.0
|
2685478
|
Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2
|
Reported in version: 3.7.0
|
2685191
|
Description: Once Virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2
|
Reported in version: 3.7.0
|
2702395
|
Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.
|
Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot
|
Reported in version: 3.7.0
|
2684501
|
Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers cma_alloc failures in the dmesg log.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory
|
Reported in version: 3.7.0
|
2590016
|
Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
|
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2590016
|
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
|
Workaround: Set OPENSSL_CONF=/etc/ssl/openssl.cnf.orig before using the curl utility.
For example:
Note
OPENSSL_CONF is aimed at using a custom config file for applications. In this case, it is used to point to a config file where dynamic engine (PKA engine) is not enabled.
|
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
|
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2407897
|
Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256.
The second PF maximum number of VFs is limited by the total number of additional PCIe devices that precedes it. By default, the preceding PCIe devices are 2 PFs + RShim DMA + 127 VFs of the first PF. This means that the maximum valid number of VFs for the second port will be 126.
|
Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.
|
Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim
|
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
|
2445289
|
Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MFT; secure boot
|
Reported in version: 3.5.1.11601
|
2377021
|
Description: Executing sudo poweroff on the Arm side causes the system to hang.
|
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown, then reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.
|
Keywords: Hang; reboot
|
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
2350132
|
Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle
|
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
|
2581408
|
Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.
|
Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.
|
Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0.11176
|
1859322
|
Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.
|
Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.
|
Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot
|
Reported in version: 2.4.0.11082
|
1899921
|
Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.
|
Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.
|
Keywords: SNAP
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000
|
1911618
|
Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.
|
Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.
|
Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000