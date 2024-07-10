NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.2 (2023 LTS U2)
Performance Troubleshooting

Degradation in performance

Degradation in performance indicates that openvswitch may not be offloaded.

Verify offload state. Run:

# ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload

  • If hw-offload = true – Fast Pass is configured (desired result)

  • If hw-offload = false – Slow Pass is configured

If hw-offload = false :

  • For RHEL/CentOS, run:

    # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true;
# systemctl restart openvswitch;
# systemctl enable openvswitch;

  • Ubuntu/Debian:

    # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true;
# /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch restart

