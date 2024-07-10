Note To learn more about port QoS configuration, refer to this community post.

Warning When working in Embedded Host mode, using mlnx_qos on both the host and Arm will result with undefined behavior. Users must only use mlnx_qos from the Arm. After changing the QoS settings from Arm, users must restart the mlx5 driver on host.

Note When configuring QoS using DCBX, the lldpad service from the DPU side must be disabled if the configurations are not done using tools other than lldpad .

This section explains how to configure QoS group and settings using devlink located under /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ . It is applicable to host PF/VF and Arm side SFs. The following uses VF as example.

The settings of a QoS group include creating/deleting a QoS group and modifying its tx_max and tx_share values. The settings of VF QoS include modifying its tx_max and tx_share values, assigning a VF to a QoS group, and unassigning a VF from a QoS group. This section focuses on the configuration syntax.

Please refer to section "Limit and Bandwidth Share Per VF" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual for detailed explanation on vPort QoS behaviors.