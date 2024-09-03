On This Page
Supported Platforms and Interoperability
|
SKU
|
PSID
|
Description
|
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
|
MT_0000001070
|
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
|
MT_0000000884
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
|
MT_0000001024
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B6-H1CN-AB0
|
MT_0000000883
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0
|
MT_0000001102
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;
|
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
|
MT_0000001011
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
|
MT_0000000964
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
|
MT_0000000967
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
699-21014-0230
|
NVD0000000038
|
NVIDIA A800T WITH BLUEFIELD-3; P1014 SKU 230; GENERIC; GA100 80GB HBM2E; PASSIVE DUAL SLOT 350W GEN5; DPU CRYPTO ON
|
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
|
MT_0000001117
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0
|
MT_0000001101
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
|
MT_0000000965
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
|
MT_0000001094
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
|
MT_0000000966
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
|
MT_0000001093
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
|
MT_0000001069
|
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
|
MT_0000001010
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
|
MT_0000001025
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
|
900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0
|
MT_0000001083
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
|
MT_0000001115
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
|
900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0
|
MT_0000001075
|
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot
|
NVIDIA SKU
|
Legacy OPNs
|
PSID
|
Description
|
900-9D206-0083-ST3
|
MBF2H332A-AECOT
|
MT_0000000541
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST4
|
MBF2M516C-EECOT
|
MT_0000000728
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST3
|
MBF2H536C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000767
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST2
|
MBF2H536C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000768
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-STA
|
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
|
MT_0000000973
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
900-9D219-0086-ST1
|
MBF2M516A-CECOT
|
MT_0000000375
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D219-0086-ST0
|
MBF2M516A-EECOT
|
MT_0000000376
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-SQ0
|
MBF2H516C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000729
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST6
|
MBF2M516C-EESOT
|
MT_0000000732
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0083-ST2
|
MBF2H512C-AECOT
|
MT_0000000724
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST4
|
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
|
MT_0000000972
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
|
699140280000
|
N/A
|
NVD0000000020
|
ZAM/NAS
|
900-9D250-0048-ST1
|
MBF2M345A-HECOT
|
MT_0000000716
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST1
|
MBF2H516C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000738
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0083-ST4
|
MBF2H532C-AECOT
|
MT_0000000765
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-STB
|
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
|
MT_0000001008
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
P1004 / 699210040230
|
N/A
|
NVD0000000015
|
ROY BlueField-2 + GA100 PCIe Gen4 x8; two 100Gbe/EDR QSFP28 ports; FHFL
|
900-9D250-0038-ST1
|
MBF2M345A-HESOT
|
MT_0000000715
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST1
|
MBF2H512C-AESOT
|
MT_0000000723
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST5
|
MBF2M516C-CESOT
|
MT_0000000731
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0086-ST3
|
MBF2M516C-CECOT
|
MT_0000000733
|
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D208-0076-ST2
|
MBF2H516C-EESOT
|
MT_0000000737
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
|
900-9D218-0073-ST0
|
MBF2H532C-AESOT
|
MT_0000000766
|
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is DOCA_2.5.2_BSP_4.5.2_Ubuntu_22.04-2.23-07.prod.bfb.
The following software components are embedded in it:
|Component
|Version
|Description
|ATF
|v2.2(release):4.5.1-1-g8c00262
|Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures
|UEFI
|4.5.1-4-g3eb5e0b
|UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the OS
|BlueField-3 NIC firmware
|32.39.3804
|Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
|BlueField-2 NIC firmware
|24.39.3804
|Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
|BMC firmware
|23.10-7
|BlueField BMC firmware
|BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
|02.0152.0000
|BlueField-3 eROT firmware
|BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
|04.0f
|BlueField-2 eROT firmware
For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA 2.5.0 Release Notes.
Ubuntu 22.04
The default operating system of the BlueField DPU (Arm) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
|
DOCA for Host
|
Kernel
|
Arch
|
doca-all
|
doca-cx
|
doca-ofed
|
CTYunOS3 23.01
|
5.10
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
|
4.18
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
|
4.18
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
5.4
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
5.15
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
5.15
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian 10.8
|
4.19
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian 10.13
|
5.10.135 / 5.4.210 / 5.15
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Allinux 3.2
|
5.10
|
X86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Oracle Linux 8.7
|
5.15
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky Linux 9.1
|
5.14
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
CTYunOS2.0
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Debian10.9
|
4.19.0-16
|
x86
|
✔
|
Debian11.3
|
5.10.0-13
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Debian12.1
|
6.1.0-10
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Kylin 10 SP2
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Oracle Linux 8.6
|
5.4
|
x86
|
✔
|
openEuler 20.03 SP3
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
openEuler 22.03
|
5.10.0
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
|
4.18.0-80.el8
|
x86
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
|
4.18.0-193.el8
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
|
4.18.0-305.el8
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
|
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
|
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
|
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
|
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.3
|
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp3
|
5.3.18-57
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp4
|
5.14.21-150400.22
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp5
|
5.14.21-150500.53
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
2.15.1