Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Component Version Description

ATF v2.2(release):4.5.1-1-g8c00262 Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures

UEFI 4.5.1-4-g3eb5e0b UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the OS

BlueField-3 NIC firmware 32.39.3804 Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware 24.39.3804 Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware 23.10-7 BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier) 02.0152.0000 BlueField-3 eROT firmware