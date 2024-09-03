NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.2 (2023 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.2 (2023 LTS U2)  Supported Platforms and Interoperability

On This Page

Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Platforms

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

MT_0000001070

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-H1CN-AB0

MT_0000000883

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0

MT_0000001102

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

MT_0000001011

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

MT_0000000964

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

MT_0000000967

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

699-21014-0230

NVD0000000038

NVIDIA A800T WITH BLUEFIELD-3; P1014 SKU 230; GENERIC; GA100 80GB HBM2E; PASSIVE DUAL SLOT 350W GEN5; DPU CRYPTO ON

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

MT_0000001117

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0

MT_0000001101

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

MT_0000001094

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

MT_0000000966

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen4.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

MT_0000001093

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

MT_0000001069

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL DPU; 400GbE(default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

MT_0000001010

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0

MT_0000001083

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

MT_0000001115

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0

MT_0000001075

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot

Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPNs

PSID

Description

900-9D206-0083-ST3

MBF2H332A-AECOT

MT_0000000541

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST4

MBF2M516C-EECOT

MT_0000000728

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST3

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MT_0000000767

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST2

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MT_0000000768

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-STA

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MT_0000000973

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D219-0086-ST1

MBF2M516A-CECOT

MT_0000000375

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0086-ST0

MBF2M516A-EECOT

MT_0000000376

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-SQ0

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MT_0000000729

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST6

MBF2M516C-EESOT

MT_0000000732

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST2

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MT_0000000724

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST4

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MT_0000000972

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

699140280000

N/A

NVD0000000020

ZAM/NAS

900-9D250-0048-ST1

MBF2M345A-HECOT

MT_0000000716

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST1

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MT_0000000738

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST4

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MT_0000000765

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-STB

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

MT_0000001008

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

P1004 / 699210040230

N/A

NVD0000000015

ROY BlueField-2 + GA100 PCIe Gen4 x8; two 100Gbe/EDR QSFP28 ports; FHFL

900-9D250-0038-ST1

MBF2M345A-HESOT

MT_0000000715

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST1

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MT_0000000723

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST5

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MT_0000000731

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST3

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MT_0000000733

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST2

MBF2H516C-EESOT

MT_0000000737

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST0

MBF2H532C-AESOT

MT_0000000766

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

Embedded Software

The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is DOCA_2.5.2_BSP_4.5.2_Ubuntu_22.04-2.23-07.prod.bfb.

The following software components are embedded in it:

ComponentVersionDescription
ATFv2.2(release):4.5.1-1-g8c00262Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures
UEFI4.5.1-4-g3eb5e0bUEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the OS
BlueField-3 NIC firmware32.39.3804Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware24.39.3804Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware23.10-7BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)02.0152.0000 BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)04.0fBlueField-2 eROT firmware
Info

For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA 2.5.0 Release Notes.

Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)

  • Ubuntu 22.04

Supported DPU Host OS Distributions

The default operating system of the BlueField DPU (Arm) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

DOCA for Host

Kernel

Arch

doca-all

doca-cx

doca-ofed

CTYunOS3 23.01

5.10

aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18

x86

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

4.18

x86

Ubuntu 20.04

5.4

x86

Ubuntu 22.04

5.15

x86

5.15

aarch64

Debian 10.8

4.19

x86

Debian 10.13

5.10.135 / 5.4.210 / 5.15

x86

Allinux 3.2

5.10

X86

Oracle Linux 8.7

5.15

x86

RHEL/Rocky Linux 9.1

5.14

x86

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

CTYunOS2.0

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

Debian10.9

4.19.0-16

x86

Debian11.3

5.10.0-13

x86 / aarch64

Debian12.1

6.1.0-10

x86 / aarch64

Kylin 10 SP2

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

Oracle Linux 8.6

5.4

x86

openEuler 20.03 SP3

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

openEuler 22.03

5.10.0

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

4.18.0-80.el8

x86

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18.0-193.el8

aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

4.18.0-305.el8

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8

aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.3

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp3

5.3.18-57

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp4

5.14.21-150400.22

x86 / aarch64

sles15sp5

5.14.21-150500.53

x86 / aarch64

Supported Open vSwitch

  • 2.15.1
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 3, 2024
content here