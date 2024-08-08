Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools

OS Action Instructions

Ubuntu/

Debian

Remove mlxbf-bootimages package Copy Copied! <dpu> $ apt remove --purge mlxbf-bootimages* -y

Install the the GPG key Copy Copied! <dpu> $ apt update <dpu> $ apt install gnupg2

Export the desired distribution Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL. The following is an example for Ubuntu 22.04:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ export DOCA_REPO="https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64" Ubuntu 22.04 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/ubuntu22.04/dpu-arm64

Ubuntu 20.04 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/ubuntu20.04/dpu-arm64

Debian 12 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/debian12/dpu-arm64

Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring Copy Copied! <dpu> $ curl $DOCA_REPO/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub | gpg --dearmor > /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub

Add DOCA online repository Copy Copied! <dpu> $ echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/GPG-KEY-Mellanox.pub] $DOCA_REPO ./" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/doca.list

Update index Copy Copied! <dpu> $ apt update

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware Run:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ apt install mlxbf-bootimages-signed mlxbf-scripts Then initiate upgrade for UEFI/ATF firmware:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField DPU NIC firmware Run:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ apt install mlnx-fw-updater-signed Note This immediately starts NIC firmware upgrade.

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ export RUN_FW_UPDATER=no

Upgrade system Copy Copied! <dpu> $ apt upgrade

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF Copy Copied! <dpu> $ mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/mt*_pciconf0 -y -l 3 --sync 1 r Note If mlxfwreset is not supported, graceful shutdown and host power cycle are required for the NIC firmware upgrade to take effect.

CentOS/RHEL/

Anolis/Rocky Remove mlxbf-bootimages, librerswan, and openvswitch-ipsec packages Copy Copied! <dpu> $ yum -y remove mlxbf-bootimages* <dpu> $ yum remove libreswan openvswitch-ipsec <dpu> $ yum makecache

Export the desired distribution Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL. The following is an example for Rocky Linux 8.6:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ export DOCA_REPO="https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/rhel8.6/dpu-arm64/" AnolisOS 8.6 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/anolis8.6/dpu-arm64/

OpenEuler 20.03 sp1 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/openeuler20.03sp1/dpu-arm64/

CentOS 7.6 with 4.19 kernel – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/rhel7.6-4.19/dpu-arm64/

CentOS 7.6 with 5.10 kernel – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/rhel7.6-5.10/dpu-arm64/

CentOS 7.6 with 5.4 kernel – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/rhel7.6/dpu-arm64/

Rocky Linux 8.6 – https://linux.mellanox.com/public/repo/doca/2.5.2/rhel8.6/dpu-arm64/

Add DOCA online repository Copy Copied! echo "[doca] name=DOCA Online Repo baseurl=$DOCA_REPO enabled=1 gpgcheck=0 priority=10 cost=10" > /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo A file is created under /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo.

Update index Copy Copied! <dpu> $ yum makecache

Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware Run:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ yum install mlxbf-bootimages-signed.aarch64 mlxbf-bfscripts Then initiate the upgrade for UEFI/ATF firmware:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ bfrec

Upgrade BlueField DPU NIC firmware The following command updates the firmware package and automatically attempts to flash the firmware to the NIC:

Copy Copied! <dpu> $ yum install mlnx-fw-updater-signed.aarch64 Note To prevent automatic flashing of the firmware to the NIC, run the following first: Copy Copied! <dpu> $ export RUN_FW_UPDATER=no Info This step can be used as a standalone firmware update. In any case, it is performed as part of the upgrade flow. Info Flashing the firmware to the NIC can be performed manually by running the following command, after the firmware package had been updated: Copy Copied! sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update

Upgrade system Copy Copied! <dpu> $ yum upgrade --nobest