This example demonstrates how to boot a BlueField Platform while overriding the existing boot options and using HTTP boot to obtain the image.

Check the current boot override settings by doing a GET on ComputerSystem schema. Look for the Boot property.

Copy Copied! curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool { ... "Boot": { "BootNext": "", "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder", "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None", ..... }, .... "BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues": [ "Once", "Continuous", "Disabled" ], "BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": [ "None", "Pxe", "UefiHttp", "UefiShell", "UefiTarget", "UefiBootNext" ], .... }

The sample output above shows the BootSourceOverrideEnabled property is Disabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget is None. The BootSourceOverrideMode property should always be set to UEFI. Allowable values of BootSourceOverrideEnabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget are defined in the meta-data BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues and BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues respectively.

To perform boot override, you must perform a PATCH to pending settings URI:

Copy Copied! curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Boot": {"BootSourceOverrideEnabled":"Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode":"UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "HttpBootUri":"http://<HTTP-Server-Ip>/Image.iso"}}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

After performing the above PATCH successfully, reboot the BlueField Platform. Once UEFI has completed, check whether the settings are applied by performing a GET on ComputerSystem schema.

Note that the HttpBootUri property is parsed by the Redfish server and the URI is presented to the DPU as part of DHCP lease when the DPU performs the HTTP boot.

Copy Copied! curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool { ... "Boot": { "BootNext": "", "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder", "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None", ..... }, ..... }

Note HttpBootUri is only applicable when the HTTP BOOT interface is OOB-VLAN, it does not apply for other interfaces. For other interfaces, the boot URI is read dynamically during DHCP handshake which is the first step in HTTP BOOT.

After confirming the settings are applied (see PATCH properties above), reboot the DPU for the settings to take effect. If BootSourceOverrideEnabled is set to Once, boot override is disabled and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to Continuous, then on every reboot the DPU will keep performing boot override (HTTPBoot).