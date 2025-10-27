On This Page
Redfish
Redfish provides a RESTful interface designed to manage IT infrastructure and is implemented using a modern toolchain (HTTP(s)/TLS/JSON).
Redfish supports the operations listed in this section.
The BIOS schema contains properties related to the BIOS attribute registry. The attribute registry describes the system-specific BIOS attributes and actions for changing to BIOS settings. It is likely that a client finds the @Redfish.Settings term in this resource, and if it is found, the client makes requests to change BIOS settings by modifying the resource identified by the @Redfish.Settings annotation.
|
URI
|
/redfish/v1/Systems/{ComputerSystemId}/Bios
|
Schema file
|
http://redfish.dmtf.org/schemas/v1/Bios.v1_1_1.json
|
Operations
|
GET; PATCH
Example response:
{
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings"
}
},
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios",
"@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios",
"Actions": {
"#Bios.ChangePassword": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ChangePassword"
},
"#Bios.ResetBios": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ResetBios"
}
},
"Attributes": {
"Boot Partition Protection": false,
"CurrentUefiPassword": "",
"DateTime": "2024-04-24T19:56:59Z",
"DefaultPasswordPolicy": true,
"Disable PCIe": false,
"Disable SPMI": false,
"Disable TMFF": false,
"EmmcWipe": false,
"Enable 2nd eMMC": false,
"Enable OP-TEE": false,
"Enable SMMU": true,
"Field Mode": false,
"Host Privilege Level": "Privileged",
"Internal CPU Model": "Embedded",
"LegacyPasswordEnable": true,
"NicMode": "DpuMode",
"NvmeWipe": false,
"OsArgs": "",
"ResetEfiVars": false,
"SPCR UART": "Disabled",
"UefiArgs": "",
"UefiPassword": ""
},
"Description": "BIOS Configuration Service",
"Id": "BIOS",
"Links": {
"SoftwareImages": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI"
}
],
"SoftwareImages@odata.count": 9
},
"Name": "BIOS Configuration",
"ResetBiosToDefaultsPending": false
}
The following table explains each of the attributes listed in the code:
|
Attribute
|
Description
|
Boot Partition Protection
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
CurrentUefiPassword
|
See "Set Password" in section "System Configuration"
|
DateTime
|
See "Set RTC" in section "System Configuration"
|
DefaultPasswordPolicy
|
See "Password Settings" in section "System Configuration"
|
Disable PCIe
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Disable SPMI
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Disable TMFF
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
EmmcWipe
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Enable 2nd eMMC
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Enable OP-TEE
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Enable SMMU
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Field Mode
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
Host Privilege Level
|
See "BlueField Modes" in section "System Configuration"
|
Internal CPU Model
|
See "BlueField Modes" in section "System Configuration"
|
LegacyPasswordEnable
|
See "Password Settings" in section "System Configuration"
|
NicMode
|
See "BlueField Modes" under section "System Configuration"
|
NvmeWipe
|
See description in section "System Configuration"
|
OsArgs
|
Arguments to pass to the OS kernel
|
ResetEfiVars
|
See "Reset EFI Variables" in section "System Configuration"
|
SPCR UART
|
See " Select SPCR UART " in section "System Configuration"
|
UefiArgs
|
Arguments to pass to the UEFI
|
UefiPassword
|
See "Set Password" in section "System Configuration"
The BlueField Platform provides inventory information in the ComputerSystemCollection schema. To identify the DPU ComputerSystem instance, fetch the ComputerSystemCollection first.
DPUs are identified with the SystemType attribute DPU. The DPU instance identifier value (DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2 in this case) differs from one server vendor to another but will uniquely identify the DPU in all cases.
The following is a simple example of fetching Redfish inventory information from a server's BMC:
root@localhost:~$ python3 /usr/local/bin/redfishtool.py -r <bmc_ip> -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD> raw GET /redfish/v1/Systems/
{
"@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#ComputerSystemCollection.ComputerSystemCollection",
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystemCollection.ComputerSystemCollection",
"Description": "Collection of Computer Systems",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/System.Embedded.1"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 2,
"Name": "Computer System Collection"
}
root@localhost:~$ python3 /usr/local/bin/redfishtool.py -r <bmc_ip> -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD> raw GET /redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2
{
"@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#ComputerSystem.ComputerSystem",
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_12_0.ComputerSystem",
"Actions": {
"#ComputerSystem.Reset": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset",
"ResetType@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
"ForceRestart",
"Nmi"
]
}
},
"Bios": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Bios"
},
"BiosVersion": null,
"Boot": {
"BootOptions": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/BootOptions"
},
"BootOrder": [],
"BootOrder@odata.count": 0,
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": null,
"BootSourceOverrideMode": null,
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": null,
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": null,
"BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": []
},
"Description": "DPU System",
"Id": "DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2",
"Manufacturer": "DELL",
"Model": "NVIDIA Bluefield-2 25GbE 2p Crypto DPU",
"Name": "DPU System",
"Oem": {
"Dell": {
"@odata.type": "#DellComputerSystem.v1_1_0.DellComputerSystem",
"DPUConfig": {
"FQDD": "DPU.Embedded.1:NIC.Slot.2",
"BootStatus": "OSBooting",
"DPUBootSynchronization": "Enabled",
"DPUTrust": "Enabled",
"IdenticalSBDF": [
"0:23:0:0",
"0:23:0:1"
],
"LastResetReason": null,
"OSName": null,
"OSReadyTimeout": 20,
"OSInstallationTimeout": 30,
"OSVersion": null,
"OSVendor": null,
"OSStatus": "Unknown",
"Slot": "2",
"PCIeSlotState": "Enabled",
"PostCode": null,
"VendorID": "0x15B3",
"DeviceID": "0xA2D6",
"SubVendorID": "0x15B3",
"SubDeviceID": "0x0129"
},
"Name": "DPUConfig",
"Id": "DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2"
}
},
"PartNumber": "JNDCMX01",
"SecureBoot": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/SecureBoot"
},
"SerialNumber": "IL740311A5000A",
"SKU": "0JNDCM",
"Status": {
"Health": "Ok",
"HealthRollup": "Ok",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"SystemType": "DPU",
"UUID": "ec6dd921-882a-ec11-8000-08c0eb5180ba",
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#Settings.Settings",
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Settings"
}
}
}
This example demonstrates how to boot a BlueField Platform while overriding the existing boot options and using HTTP boot to obtain the image.
Check the current boot override settings by doing a GET on ComputerSystem schema. Look for the Boot property.
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
"BootNext": "",
"BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
.....
},
....
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
"Once",
"Continuous",
"Disabled"
],
"BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
"None",
"Pxe",
"UefiHttp",
"UefiShell",
"UefiTarget",
"UefiBootNext"
],
....
}
The sample output above shows the BootSourceOverrideEnabled property is Disabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget is None. The BootSourceOverrideMode property should always be set to UEFI. Allowable values of BootSourceOverrideEnabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget are defined in the meta-data BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues and BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues respectively.
To perform boot override, you must perform a PATCH to pending settings URI:
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Boot": {"BootSourceOverrideEnabled":"Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode":"UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "HttpBootUri":"http://<HTTP-Server-Ip>/Image.iso"}}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.tool
After performing the above PATCH successfully, reboot the BlueField Platform. Once UEFI has completed, check whether the settings are applied by performing a GET on ComputerSystem schema.
Note that the HttpBootUri property is parsed by the Redfish server and the URI is presented to the DPU as part of DHCP lease when the DPU performs the HTTP boot.
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
"BootNext": "",
"BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
.....
},
.....
}
HttpBootUri is only applicable when the HTTP BOOT interface is OOB-VLAN, it does not apply for other interfaces. For other interfaces, the boot URI is read dynamically during DHCP handshake which is the first step in HTTP BOOT.
After confirming the settings are applied (see PATCH properties above), reboot the DPU for the settings to take effect. If BootSourceOverrideEnabled is set to Once, boot override is disabled and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to Continuous, then on every reboot the DPU will keep performing boot override (HTTPBoot).
The following is an example of changing the boot order and fetching the details of a boot option.
Check the current boot order by doing GET on the ComputerSystem schema. Look for the BootOrder attribute under the Boot property.
Get the details of a particular entity in the BootOrder array by performing a GET to the respective BootOption URL. For example, to get details of Boot0006, run:
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006 | python3 -m json.tool { "@odata.type": "#BootOption.v1_0_3.BootOption", "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006", "Id": "Boot0006", "BootOptionEnabled": true, "BootOptionReference": "Boot0006", "DisplayName": "UEFI HTTPv6 (MAC:B8CEF6B8A006)", "UefiDevicePath": "PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(B8CEF6B8A006,0x1)/IPv6(0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x0,Static,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x40,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000)/Uri()" }
To change the boot order, the entire BootOrder array must be PATCHed to the pending settings URI. For the above example of the BootOrder array, if you intend to have Boot0006 at the beginning of the array, then the PATCH operation is as follows.
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{ "Boot": { "BootOrder": [ "Boot0006", "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0007", ] }}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.toolNote
Updating the BootOrder array results in a permanent boot order change (persistent across reboots).
After a successful PATCH, reboot the DPU and check if the settings were applied by doing a GET on the ComputerSystem schema. If the BootOrder array is updated as intended, then the settings were applied and the BlueField Platform should boot as per the order in proceeding cycles.
The following is an example of fetching and setting a DPU BIOS attribute.
Check UEFI attributes and their values by doing a GET on Bios URL. Look for Attributes property.
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios | python3 -m json.tool { .... "Attributes": { "Boot Partition Protection": false, "CurrentUefiPassword": "", "DateTime": "2022-07-05T16:02:12Z", "Disable PCIe": false, "Disable SPMI": false, "Disable TMFF": false, "Enable 2nd eMMC": false, "Enable OP-TEE": false, "Enable SMMU": true, "Field Mode": false, "Host Privilege Level": "Privileged", "Internal CPU Model": "Embedded", "ResetEfiVars": false, "SPCR UART": "Disabled", "UefiPassword": "" }, .... }Note
For Security reasons, CurrentUefiPassword and UefiPassword strings might be empty.
The following example updates the UEFI password. Perform PATCH to Bios pending settings URI as follows:
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"CurrentUefiPassword": "CURRENTPASSWD", "UefiPassword": "NEWPASSWORD"}}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.toolNote
To update the password, both the current password and the new password (requesting) should be specified as demonstrated above. Otherwise, the change does not work. To modify other attributes no password is required.
To confirm whether the PATCH request is successful, perform a GET to the BIOS pending settings URI:
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.tool
For requests to take effect, reboot the DPU. If the CurrentUefiPassword is correct, then the UEFI password is updated during the UEFI Redfish phase of boot.Info
The UEFI password is only required to enter the UEFI menu using the serial console.