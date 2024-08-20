NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Interconnect  Acronyms and Abbreviations

The following terms, abbreviations, and acronyms are used in this document.

ACC

active copper cables

AOC

active optical cables

APC

Angled Polished Connector

BER

bit error ratio

ConnectX®

NVIDIA network adapter product family for InfiniBand and Ethernet

DAC

direct attached copper cable

DPU

data processing unit, e.g. NVIDIA BlueField® products

finned top

extra cooling fins on top of the form-factor plug

flat top

as opposed to finned top

LinkX

NVIDIA's cable and transceivers product line

MPO

Multiple-Push-On

NRZ

Non-Return-to-Zero

NVIDIA Quantum

NVIDIA InfiniBand switch product line

NVIDIA Spectrum™

NVIDIA Ethernet switch product line

OSFP

octal small form-factor plug

PAM4

Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels

UPC

Ultra-flat Polished Connector
