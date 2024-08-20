Acronyms and Abbreviations
The following terms, abbreviations, and acronyms are used in this document.
|
Term
|
Description
|
ACC
|
active copper cables
|
AOC
|
active optical cables
|
APC
|
Angled Polished Connector
|
BER
|
bit error ratio
|
ConnectX®
|
NVIDIA network adapter product family for InfiniBand and Ethernet
|
DAC
|
direct attached copper cable
|
DPU
|
data processing unit, e.g. NVIDIA BlueField® products
|
finned top
|
extra cooling fins on top of the form-factor plug
|
flat top
|
as opposed to finned top
|
LinkX
|
NVIDIA's cable and transceivers product line
|
MPO
|
Multiple-Push-On
|
NRZ
|
Non-Return-to-Zero
|
NVIDIA Quantum
|
NVIDIA InfiniBand switch product line
|
NVIDIA Spectrum™
|
NVIDIA Ethernet switch product line
|
OSFP
|
octal small form-factor plug
|
PAM4
|
Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels
|
UPC
|
Ultra-flat Polished Connector