Acronyms and Abbreviations

The following terms, abbreviations, and acronyms are used in this document.

Term Description ACC active copper cables AOC active optical cables APC Angled Polished Connector BER bit error ratio ConnectX® NVIDIA network adapter product family for InfiniBand and Ethernet DAC direct attached copper cable DPU data processing unit, e.g. NVIDIA BlueField® products finned top extra cooling fins on top of the form-factor plug flat top as opposed to finned top LinkX NVIDIA's cable and transceivers product line MPO Multiple-Push-On NRZ Non-Return-to-Zero NVIDIA Quantum NVIDIA InfiniBand switch product line NVIDIA Spectrum™ NVIDIA Ethernet switch product line OSFP octal small form-factor plug PAM4 Pulse Amplitude Modulation to 4-levels UPC Ultra-flat Polished Connector