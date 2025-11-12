On This Page
Advanced Flapping Test APIs
Description – Gets advanced flapping tests.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/tests/flapping
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
Response Data Example
[ {
"timestamp":
1674151365.5055714,
"scope":
"DataCenter",
"status":
"Finished",
"name":
"flapping1",
"total_flapping":
5,
"test_time":
11,
"duration_time":
11,
"user":
"admin"}, {
"timestamp":
1674151365.5055714,
"scope":
"DataCenter",
"status":
"Finished",
"name":
"flapping2",
"total_flapping":
5,
"test_time":
11,
"duration_time":
11,
"user":
"admin"} ]
Description – Gets advanced flapping test circuits.
Request URL –
GET /cablevalidation/tests/flapping/<test_name>/circuits
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
200 – OK
404 – NOT FOUND
Response Data Example
[ {
"a_endpoint": {
"data_hall":
"",
"su_number":
"",
"node":
"sw-hdr-proton01",
"node_type":
"Switch",
"port":
"P1",
"rack":
null,
"unit":
null,
"advanced_stats": {
"metadata": {
"read_time":
1727982822.4693458,
"file_name":
"/opt/ufm/cablevalidation/src/cablevalidation/cablesagent/data/amber.csv",
"file_timestamp":
1727982822.4331076},
"time_since_last_clear":
0.9,
"power_stats": {
"rx_power_lane_0":
1.0, ...
"tx_power_lane_7":
1.33,
"tx_power_high_th":
4.0,
"tx_power_low_th": -
3.47},
"temp_stats": {
"module_temperature":
49.0,
"temperature_low_th": -
10.0,
"temperature_high_th":
80.0},
"ber_stats": {
"effective_ber":
1.5e-
254,
"raw_ber": 2e-
08,
"ber_status":
"Good",
"ber_performance":
"Constant"},
"carrier_transition_counter":
2,
"total_flapping":
1,
"flapping_counters": {
"flap_30_sec":
0,
"flap_1_min":
1,
"flap_5_min":
1,
"flap_1_hr":
1,
"flap_12_hrs":
1,
"flap_24_hrs":
1,
"status":
"Flapped"} } },
"z_endpoint": { ... }}]
Description – Creates advanced flapping test.
Request URL –
POST /cablevalidation/tests/flapping
Response Content Type – application/json
Request Data Example
context - dc, dh, su, rack or node
items - The test scope, which typically includes a list of DH<n>, SU<n>/DH<n>, racks, or nodes, depending on the selected context. Do not include this item if the context is "dc"
{
"context":
"rack",
"items":[
"AAA"],
"name":
"test",
"duration":
125}
Status Codes
201 – CREATED
409 – CONFLICT
Response - 201: Created
Description – Stop the given test.
Request URL –
DELETE /cablevalidation/tests/flapping/<test_name>
Response Content Type – application/json
Status Codes
204 – NO CONTENT
404 – NOT FOUND
Response – NA