Management Software

NVIDIA® end-to-end network management solutions enable monitoring, management, analytics and visibility, from the edge, to the data center and cloud. Realize actionable insights that help to reduce administration and resolve problems faster, while gaining an end-to-end view into network operations.

NVIDIA NetQ
A highly-scalable, modern network operations tool set that provides visibility into your network.
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.22.2
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.22.2

  • To download UFM Enterprise software, visit the download center.
  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.4
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.8
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.3
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.3
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.17.5
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.19.1
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.15.6
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.11.2
Previous Releases

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.13.2
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.0 (NDR) Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.0 (HDR) Hardware User Manual

  • To download UFM Enterprise Appliance software, visit the download center.
  • For the NVIDIA Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters releases matrix, go here.

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.10.4
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.8
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.10.3
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.10.1
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.9.2
NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Software User Manual v1.6.1
Previous Releases

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.0
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Command Reference Guide v4.18.0
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual 2.5
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance Hardware User Manual Gen 2.0

LTS Releases

These are the latest updates to the current LTS releases. For all previous GA and LTS version, see Previous Releases below.

For the Long-Term Support (LTS) releases matrix, go here.

NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.4
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.3
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.18.1
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.14.1
NVIDIA UFM-SDN Appliance User Manual v4.10.1
Previous Releases

