NVIDIA UFM Enterprise REST API Guide v6.19.6

About This Manual
This document provides information about all available REST API calls supported by NVIDIA ® UFM ® Enterprise . Every REST API includes the following:
Short description
Full URL path of the request
Output example of the response
Intended Audience
UFM customers: end users, OEMs, Integrators, Customer Support Engineers, Field Application Engineers, and R&D.
Technical Support
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
Glossary
|
Abbreviation
|
Description
|
API
|
Application Programming Interface
|
REST
|
Representational State Transfer
|
UFM
|
Unified Fabric Manager—centralized application for managing InfiniBand fabrics
Related Documentation
The following documents are posted in this central location.